Reform UK Leader Tice Calls for ‘Complete Realignment” of the Right

A “complete realignment” of the right is needed to reshape the UK political landscape as the Conservative Party looks likely to be decimated at the polls, Reform chairman Richard Tice said Tuesday.

Tice told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme of what he sees lying ahead, saying “there has to be a complete realignment of the right of politics” and the Tories should not be “rewarded” for their singular “failure” on July 4. :

Labour is going to win this election but the Tories’ desperation, creating a culture of fear, people are just sick of it. You cannot reward failure, people want a new approach, a common sense approach, that is what we stand for and that is why we are going to surprise everybody on the upside with millions and millions of votes on Friday morning.

Host Nick Robinson opened the segment by declaring Nigel Farage’s hopes of leading a “revolt” against the legacy parties could be “dashed if voters are turned off by the violently extreme views of an ever-growing number of Reform UK’s candidates.”

Tice responded by observing such a view repeats “absolute nonsense” about the party, saying the political establishment is under threat and , “Let me tell you, on the doors where I am campaigning support is absolutely rock solid like we have never known before.

Nigel Farage, Peacemaker: Stop Following Establishment Into Forever Warshttps://t.co/X7OpRMmmT1 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 24, 2024

“People are not buying into this absolute nonsense being perpetrated.”

Tice spoke two days after Farage told a rally Reform UK supporters the party is performing better than “anyone in the media, in politics, even dares to imagine in their worst nightmares”, as Breitbart London reported.

Meanwhile opinion polls suggest Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party will be comprehensively punished at the ballot box for failing to deliver on promises made during 14 years in power.