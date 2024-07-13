United States intelligence was able to alert the German government to a Russian plot to assassinate the chief of Rheinmetall, the defence-industrial giant that has played a major role in keeping Ukraine armed.

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger is said to have been one of the main targets of a Russian assassination plot. His company, a major global defence industry player, has received an €8.5bn German government contract to make 155mm shells for the Ukrainian armed forces and is planning to open an artillery shell factory in Ukraine.

The United States government is said to have detected the plot and informed their German counterparts, who were ultimately able to protect him.

The plot was originally reported by CNN, a favourite outlet for Ukraine war insider story dumps for the U.S. government, and subsequently widely reported in the German national and wider European press.

The news outlet cited unnamed U.S. and German government sources and asserted the attempt to kill Papperger was “one of a series of Russian plans to assassinate defence industry executives across Europe who were supporting Ukraine’s war effort”.

Russia has issued the standard denial of the allegations. German broadsheet Die Welt cites Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov who called the claims “fake news” that shouldn’t be “taken seriously”.

The alleged plot to assassinate a German citizen involved in supporting Ukraine comes amid months of growing reports and cases of Russian sabotage and espionage inside European states. As previously reported on the issue: