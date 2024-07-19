Zelensky Queries if Trump ‘Really Knows What’s Going on in Ukraine’

Former President Donald Trump might not understand what is going on in Ukraine, according to the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, however he said Friday he is happy to bring the Republican nominee up to speed if he returns to the White House in 2024.

Zelensky made his claim about Trump’s ignorance in an exclusive interview with the BBC in London, adding he was willing to work with anyone who was in power in Washington.

“Maybe he really doesn’t understand what goes on in Ukraine, so we have to work with the United States,” Zelensky told the BBC, repeating his previous claim Trump would somehow be out of his depth in dealing with events in Eastern Europe.

Zelensky last year admitted he is afraid of a possible return of Trump before begging for more American-made Patriot missile systems.

He admitted he has concerns because he was unsure how exactly the Republican leader would have reacted had Russia invaded during his presidency, as Breitbart News reported.

The Ukrainian head-of-state has also praised the response of the Biden administration, which has regularly handed over billions of dollars worth of weapons aid to the Eastern European nation since Moscow’s invasion began.

Zelensky is in the UK to attend a meeting of the European Political Community (EPC), where he delivered a speech on Thursday afternoon.

The BBC notes Zelensky earlier met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has vowed to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes” and has committed to spending £3bn on aid for the country.

On Friday morning, President Zelensky will address a meeting of the UK cabinet in person – the first foreign leader to do so since U.S. President Bill Clinton in 1997.