24-year-old Anthony Esan has been charged with attempted murder after a uniformed British Army Officer was stabbed close to Brompton Barracks in Kent, England, on Tuesday.

Anthony Esan was charged by Kent Police on Thursday morning and shortly afterwards appeared at Medway Magistrate’s Court. Kent Police say Esan, who was arrested on Tuesday, was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

No information on Esan’s background has been officially released, but Esan is a traditional ethnic group with a distinct language in southern Nigeria.

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton was stabbed repeatedly in Brompton, Kent on Tuesday afternoon. The attack took place in the presence of Lt. Col Teeton’s wife, who attempted to stop the attack, and just yards from Brompton Barracks where the officer works as an instructor at a British Army engineer’s school. The officer survived the attack, but remains in a “serious but stable” condition after sustaining a dozen knife wounds.

The attacker was captured on security cameras fleeing the scene on a moped-type bicycle. A man identified by Kent police as Esan was arrested within 35 minutes of the attack at his home address in Mooring Road, Rochester. Counter-terror police have been assisting the investigation but the attack has not yet been formally declared a terrorist incident and police say they are keeping an “open mind” about a motive.

