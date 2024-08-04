Chelsea Clinton is aspiring to take up an ambassadorship if Kamala Harris claims the presidency come November, sources confided to the New York Post, with the UK seen as the first choice in her diplomatic ambitions.

“Chelsea really wants to be the ambassador to the UK,” said a Clinton source cited by the outlet. “There’s a reason why Bill and Hillary came out in the first five minutes to support Kamala’s presidential bid — they were currying favor.”

The source said the Clintons have been “working on this idea for a long time” and would like to see her accepted by The Court of St James’s.

The former first daughter, 44, who is vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, would also love a posting across the English Channel in nearby France, the source said.

“I can well imagine that the UK ambassadorship is an aspiration for Chelsea, although she is a bit junior still — and London usually goes to a massive donor or fundraiser,” a longtime British embassy official, now based in London, told the Post.

Added the Clinton source of Chelsea’s UK dream: “It is, of course, fantasy land.”

Another person noted Chelsea would be open to ambassadorships in other countries, adding, “I’ve heard for a long time that Chelsea has been hopeful for an ambassadorship.”

Chelsea, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, previously lived in the U.K while studying at the University of Oxford.

If there's one family who is known for always telling the Truth, it's the Clintons…said no one ever. https://t.co/yEoMCW5xKI — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 22, 2020

History records such high-profile positions typically go to those with more experience.

Businesswoman Jane Hartley, 74, has been the ambassador to the UK since 2022, after former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg reportedly turned it down, the Independent notes.

Hartley was also ambassador to France and Monaco during the Obama Administration and has been a major campaign fundraiser for the Democratic party, reportedly helping raise a half-million dollars for Obama.