Furious Iran General Salami Vows ‘Holy Wrath’ Against Israel

“Holy wrath” is coming against Israel, the furious head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, declared Saturday.

The military chief, known for making bloodcurdling threats against Israel and the U.S. along with their allies, made his latest deadly promise in a condolence message to Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah for the death of terror leader Fuad Shukr.

Salami spoke just hours before Israel said it is “counting the minutes until an Iranian attack,” according to Israel’s Army Radio, broadcasting at 7:00 a.m. Monday, local time.

He has previously boasted the demise of Israel is fast approaching, adding it is “not a wish anymore, but a reality that will come true in the near future.”

God certainly has a sense of humor. We're in one of the most dead-serious, brink-of-war news cycles ever, and here one of the major players is a dude named "General Salami." https://t.co/VNMCUSEf7P — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 14, 2024

Salami gave no precise timeline to back up the extravagant claim he has made many, many times before, but warned this time he really means it.

Salami declared, “The enemies of the Islamic nation, especially the criminal and terrorist Zionist gang, should await holy wrath and inevitable, severe revenge,” according to the semi-official Mehr News Agency.

As Breitbart News reported, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) last week confirmed it had killed Hezbollah’s second-in-command, Fuad Shukr “Sayyid Muhsan,” who was also wanted for his role in the 1983 U.S. Marines barracks bombing in Beirut.