Hundreds of Leftists Protest Outside Farage Party Offices in London

The London offices of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party were surrounded by hundreds of leftist protesters on Saturday amid attempts to blame the Brexit campaigner for the recent bout of anti-mass migration riots in Britain.

As leftist “anti-racism” rallies took place across the UK on Saturday, hundreds carrying ‘Stand Up to Racism’ placards and waving Palestinian flags descended upon the offices for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK in London.

According to GB News, the leftist crowd could be heard chanting, “Nazi scum – off our streets” and “stop Farage”. A banner featuring a swastika being tossed into a bin was also seen at the demonstration.

Some of those gathered outside the Reform offices told the news outlet that they were avowed Marxists, Leninists, and others admitted to being members of the Communist Party of Turkey.

Despite Mr Farage consistently condemning political violence, before and after the recent outbreak of riots, many on the left and establishment media have attempted to blame him for the violence.

“I do not support street protest violence or thuggery in any way and that’s why for 30 years I fought elections because I believe that democracy is the peaceful way to solve problems,” the Reform UK leader said earlier this week.

'They're protesting against what they describe as inspiration for the violent disorder and rioting.'@CDP1882 is live from Reform UK HQ as thousands of left-wing anti-racism activists target Nigel Farage's office after putting blame on the Reform Leader for the riots. pic.twitter.com/UrWHkEOp8Y — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 10, 2024

In response to the protest outside their offices in London, a Reform spokesman said: “The Victoria Street office has been a postal address only for a number of years.

“This demonstration and the invasion of our offices in previous years by extremist left wing campaigners has, for the security and health of our staff, meant that we have had to do this.

“The head office is not in London, and you will understand why we are not going to reveal its whereabouts given the thuggery and aggression of the far left whose only thought to democratic opposition is to bully and attempt to intimidate it into silence.”

Mr Farage also revealed this week that, as a result of the accusations that he was to blame for the riots, which erupted after a mass stabbing at a children’s dance party in Southport at the alleged hands of a second-generation Rwandan migrant, he was forced to increase his personal protection detail after receiving warnings over his safety.

