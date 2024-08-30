Lawless Britain: 13-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Birmingham Suburb

A murder investigation has been launched after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the Birmingham suburb of Oldbury.

West Midlands Police have opened a murder investigation after a 13-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at an address on Lovett avenue in the Sandwell market town of Oldbury at around 4 pm on Thursday.

The boy was treated by paramedics at the scene, however, their efforts were not successful and he tragically passed away.

A spokeswoman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Upon arrival, we found a teenage boy with life-threatening injuries. Ambulance staff administered advanced trauma care at the scene but unfortunately, despite their best efforts nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.”

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards, of the West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said: “It’s absolutely tragic a young life has been lost.

“We have specialist officers who will be supporting the family of the boy. We have detectives working flat out to find whoever is responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible.”

A nearby resident told the local Express and Star newspaper: “I didn’t know the family well but we would say hello to each other as neighbours do. I never knew of any trouble from them, they were an ordinary family in our community, I know them as good people.

“I have always felt very safe here, we’re close-knit so it’s all very shocking to see this happening.”