Britain’s top diplomat has claimed that climate change represents a greater threat than terrorism or Russia to the national security of the United Kingdom.

In his first major address since the left-wing Labour Party won the general election in July, Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Tuesday that the supposed climate crisis will be “central” to his remit, despite holders of his office traditionally focussing on international relations and foreign affairs.

“While I am foreign secretary, action on the climate and nature crisis will be central to all the Foreign Office does. This is critical given the scale of the threat, but also the scale of the opportunity,” he said according to the BBC.

“The threat may not feel as urgent as a terrorist or an imperialist autocrat. But it is more fundamental. It is systemic, it’s pervasive and accelerating towards us at pace,” Lammy claimed.

Although the government has made cuts domestically, most controversially for winter fuel subsidy payments to pensioners, Lammy said that Labour will look to help foreign countries in developing so-called renewable energy sources and to help in recovery from weather-related disasters in areas like the Caribbean.

The top UK diplomat also said that he will seek to forge a global clean power alliance, in which Britain could share expertise on the transition away from fossil fuels with other countries.

Despite the British public continuing to suffer under historically high energy prices, the new Labour government has decided to double down on the green agenda pushed by the Tory party, seeking to radically transform the country’s energy supply to meet the globalist goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by the end of the decade.

Labour has claimed that a “zero carbon electricity system by 2030” will lower bills for average Britons, citing the surge in gas prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, both the so-called Conservatives and Labour have refused to allow fracking for British natural gas, rejecting the energy source that has done so much for the United States power market.

The left-wing government is also set to further diminish the domestic fossil fuel industry by levying heavy taxes on energy firms, notably those in the North Sea, one of the top gas and oil producing regions under British control.

According to analysis from the energy consulting firm Wood Mackenzie this week, Labour’s tax raids, which will force companies to pay 78 per cent tax from November following planned hikes to the “energy profits levy” windfall tax. This, Wood Mackenzie said, would cause “irreversible damage” to the industry and could result in production in the North Sea being cut in half by 2030.

Yet to mitigate this and reach the goal of net zero in the next six years, the publicly-funded Committee on Climate Change found earlier this year that offshore wind energy output would need to increase threefold over current production, onshore wind would have to double, and solar installations would need to increase by five times. Additionally, the use of heat pumps to warm homes would need to increase by 10 times, up from just one per cent of households at present.

While Labour has touted the benefits of the green agenda in lessening dependence on foreign powers for energy, such as Russia, in reality, it would merely represent trading one master for another, with Communist China controlling 80 per cent of the solar manufacturing market globally, including finished solar panels and the raw materials used to produce them.

China’s state subsidy driven dominance of the electric vehicle market also represents a threat to British car manufacturing and national security, a report this month from the China Strategic Risks Institute found, claiming that modules within the cars could be used to send sensitive data back to the totalitarian government in Beijing or even allow the Chinese to remotely operate cars in the UK.