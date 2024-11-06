The Economist Weeps over Donald Trump’s Landslide Victory

Heads exploded at the woke UK-based Economist magazine Wednesday over former President and now President-elect Donald Trump’s blowout victory, insisting this means “huge” damage to America’s economy, institutions, and the world.

“A second Trump term comes with unacceptable risks,” the once-prestigious magazine contends, and if we had had a vote “we would have cast it for Kamala Harris.”

While Trump may be stymied by Congress, the courts, and the bureaucracy, The Economist warns, “there is a chance — and not a negligible one — that he might succeed in doing some of the things he talks about, with disastrous consequences for America’s economy, its institutions and the world.”

“Fears that he may permanently damage American democracy and the rule of law are not far-fetched,” it adds.

The Economist’s greatest fear seems to be that a second Trump term will be even more effective than his first four years.

“Trumpism is much more organised than when it crashed into the Oval Office in 2017,” it states, adding that at the time his agenda “was slowed then by inexperienced acolytes who did not know enough about administrative law and the workings of the civil service to make things happen.”

“The leaders of a second Trump administration, by contrast, would be loyal veterans,” it suggests, and many of these will “arrive in office with plans already in mind.”

Trump’s second-term economic plans are “much more disruptive” than his first term, the magazine declares, with a “much bigger hike in tariffs, lavish tax cuts, a labour-supply shock in the form of mass deportations and attacks on the independence of the Federal Reserve.”

“Many optimistic scenarios rely on markets tanking, inflation jumping or growth slumping to curb his enthusiasm,” The Economist remarks gravely, and “the only question is how much damage Mr Trump would inflict.”

The magazine — which in recent years has embraced a pro-abortion and eco-alarmist stance — also warns Trump “could entrench a MAGA Supreme Court for a generation.”

“Even if the risk of a catastrophic breakdown in American democracy is low, a second Trump term would still corrode democratic institutions,” it insists.

Laughably, The Economist even proposes that Trump will “end the independence of the Department of Justice,” which would “allow him to initiate investigations of his political enemies, which seem likelier than not.”

Such weaponization of the judiciary has indeed been attempted, but by the Biden-Harris administration, not by President Trump.

All in all, The Economist’s garment-rendering is a good sign that post-election America is on the right track.

