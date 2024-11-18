The leftist Labour Party government of Wales has vowed to reshape the “beliefs and behaviour of the white majority” of the British country in its quest to eliminate racism by the end of the decade.

In a “refresh” to the Welsh government’s “Anti-Racist Action Plan” released quietly last week, recently-installed First Minister Eluned Morgan reaffirmed her “commitment to building an inclusive and equitable society for all our Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people and communities in Wales.”

Eluned, whose position roughly equates to that of governor in the United States, also doubled down on previous locally-devolved Labour governments to “Wales an anti-racist nation by 2030,” declaring that her government’s “resolve is as strong as ever” to complete the woke mission.

To accomplish such a feat, Cardiff will seek to transform and mould the inner thoughts of Welsh citizens, particularly the “white majority”, who comprise nearly 94 per cent of the British nation’s population.

The plan called for “long-term changes in knowledge, beliefs, experiences, and behaviour as well systemic and cultural changes” and specifically cited the need for changes in the “beliefs and behaviour of the white majority” including at the “individual” level.

Part of the scheme to promote its anti-racist agenda will see public broadcasters encouraged by the government to produce “content that reflects the reality of our diverse cultural heritage and provides opportunities for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people in front of and behind the camera.”

Meanwhile, museums and galleries will be pushed to “tell stories through the lens of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people’s experiences (past and present)” to celebrate their “contribution” and to recognise “their presence in the history of Wales.”

The leftist Welsh government has previously launched attacks on supposedly offensive statues, including Admiral Horatio Nelson and the Duke of Wellington.

According to The Telegraph, 2023 guidance from the government said that statues which honour “powerful, older, able-bodied white men” may be “offensive” to diverse people in modern-day Wales and therefore could be either hidden from public view or destroyed.

The government is not only seeking to change the cultural landscape, however, with the anti-racist plan also setting out to reduce disparities between the white majority and ethnic minorities in terms of employment, pay, and educational levels. The Welsh Race Disparity Evidence Unit has been tasked to track “whether we are seeing a reduction in any disparities”.

A Welsh government spokesman said: “We are committed to creating an anti-racist nation by 2030. Our anti-racist Wales action plan is built on the values of anti-racism and calls for zero tolerance of all racial inequality.”