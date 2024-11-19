Jewish people and homosexuals should be more careful while in heavily Arabic areas of Berlin, the German capital city’s police chief warned.

In a tacit admission of the failures of mass migration, Berlin Police Chief Barbara Slowik said that there are “certain neighborhoods” in the city in which openly Jewish people or homosexuals should exercise more caution when in public.

While she would not go so far as to say that there are “no-go” areas of the German capital, the police chief told the Berliner Zeitung newspaper: “There are areas – and we have to be honest here – where I would advise people who wear a kippah or are openly gay or lesbian to be more vigilant.”

“I’m not going to defame any groups of people here. Unfortunately, there are certain neighborhoods where the majority of people live are of Arab descent, who also have sympathies for terrorist groups,” she acknowledged.

The Berlin police chief went on to admit that within such ethnic enclaves “open antisemitism is expressed there against people of Jewish faith and origin.”

Slowik said that Berlin Police have opened up 6,200 investigations into acts of antisemitism since the October 7th terror attacks by Hamas terrorists last year.

The police chief noted that the majority of these instances were for hate speech online or property damage. She said that 1,300 investigations focussed on acts of violence, though many of these incidents occurred during anti-Israel protests and were directed towards police.

“I am not downplaying this, on the contrary. Fortunately, violent crimes against Jewish people are few, although without question every crime is one too many. Nevertheless, I can understand that fear and concern remain,” she said.

There has been a marked increase in antisemitic incidents following the Hamas terror attacks on Israel last year, however, with the Berlin-based Research and Information Center for Antisemitism (Rias) saying in May that incidents rose by 50 per cent compared to before the October 7th attacks.

Earlier this year, Slowik also acknowledged that mass migration was fuelling much of the the violent crime in Berlin, particularly knife crime, saying: “The violence in Berlin is young, male and has a non-German background.”