A man was left in critical condition after being stabbed on Westminster Bridge in the heart of London on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police was called to Westminster Bridge at around 10:45 am local time after receiving reports of a fight in progress.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had sustained a stab wound. The man was brought to hospital where he is “fighting for his life” in critical condition, the Daily Mail reported.

The Met said that the stabbing, which took place just steps away from the British parliament, is being treated as “an isolated incident” and that it is currently “not being treated as terrorism”.

The BBC reported that three people were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a fourth on suspicion of affray in connection to the incident on Westminster Bridge.

Two of those arrested were also hospitalised over minor facial injuries.

The latest stabbing has seen renewed criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan over his handling of crime in the British capital.

Reform UK Member of Parliament Rupert Lowe remarked: “London feels like an increasingly unsafe place. Stabbings, rapes, thefts – all just accepted as normal now. It’s not normal. We must demand better.

“I don’t know how Sadiq Khan sleeps at night.”

