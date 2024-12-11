Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky praised once and future President Trump for his determination to end Russia’s invasion, paying the compliments while also reiterating his calls for the world to unify behind Kyiv to defeat Moscow.

Vladimir Putin is only afraid of Donald Trump and China, Ukraine’s President Zelensky said, as he flattered the incoming U.S. leader while calling on nations worldwide to keep supporting his invaded nation against Russia. President Zelensky has recently met President-elect Donald Trump at the side-lines of the reopening of Notre Dame de Paris cathedral on Saturday, discussions which from the amount of subsequent chatter generated by them appear to have been reasonably consequential.

In messages published this week, Zelensky said he had “a very productive conversation” in Paris, stating he felt “deep gratitude” to Donald Trump who he characterised as having “strong resolve”. He wrote: “I appreciate President Trump’s decisiveness, and it is exactly what can help”.

Making a pitch for the United States to keep funding Ukraine into the future perhaps, in the face of claims an incoming Trump administration will judge enough has been spent already — although how President-elect Trump has kept his cards close to his chest on how exactly he intends to bring the war to an end — Zelensky further said: “We know that America has the capacity to accomplish remarkable things—things that others have not been able to achieve… I told President Trump that Putin fears only him and, perhaps, China. And that’s the truth—only decisiveness can bring this war to a just end and ensure lasting peace.”

Calling for “guarantees for peace”, Zelensky also asserted his view on the importance of “the unity of America, Europe, and everyone in the world who values security” to back Ukraine against Russia.

Trump had previously stated that Ukraine was ready for a deal to “stop the madness”, which would involve an “immediate ceasefire”. Zelensky has largely stuck to his guns for months that any peace must be on his terms. His reply that “Turning a blind eye to occupation is not an option” returns to his longstanding insistence that Ukraine must return to its UN-recognised borders, amounting to a total Ukrainian victory over Russia and regaining land it lost over a decade ago.

2025 is shaping up to be a decisive year for Russia’s war against Ukraine. President Trump made clear in the U.S. election campaign he would bring peace to the region quickly, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk became one of the first Western leaders to speak of a timetable for peace this week when he said talks could begin within months. As reported, he said of Poland taking over the rotating presidency of the European Council: “Our presidency will have, among others, joint responsibility for the shape of the political landscape, for what the situation will look like probably during the negotiations that, perhaps – there are still question marks here – will begin in the winter of this year”.