Ukraine’s Zelensky Hails Trump as ‘Capable of Stopping Putin’

Simon Kent

President-elect Donald Trump is “capable of stopping” Russian President Vladimir Putin and he will be a driving force delivering an expeditious outcome to the war in Eastern Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday in a domestic television interview.

“Trump can be decisive. For us, this is the most important thing,” Zelensky posited in an hour-long exchange with Ukrainian TV, Reuters reports.

