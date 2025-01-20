Senior members of the British Royal Family are reportedly planning on touring the United States during the incoming Trump administration in a bid to improve relations.

According to a report from The Times of London, yet-to-be-named top members of the British Royal Family are starting to plan trips to America as early as 2026.

The Labour Party government in the UK of Sir Kier Starmer got off to a rough start with the incoming administration, with the leftist party dispatching operatives and activists to the United States to aid the Kamala Harris campaign.

This came on top of a long history of Labour cabinet members frequently disparaging President Trump, including Britain’s top diplomat, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who previously described the American leader as a “woman-hating, neo-Nazi sympathising sociopath” and a “dangerous clown”.

Even the appointed ambassador to Washington, former Tony Blair communications director Peter ‘Prince of Darkness’ Mandelson, called President Trump a “little short of a white nationalist and racist.”

However, the Labour Party government, including Lammy and Mandelson, have attempted to soften their rhetoric around Trump as Britain will seek to avoid tariffs and still hopes to ink a post-Brexit trade deal with America.

While the leftists that staff the Labour government may not be to the taste of the 47th President, Mr Trump has long been a vocal admirer of the British Royal Family and has often highlighted his own British heritage, with his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump hailing from the Isle of Lewis.



Therefore, London may seek to use the Royals as a go-between and as soft-power negotiators to sway Trump once again to elevate the UK-U.S. relationship above others in Europe.

According to The Times, Royal trips to America will likely coincide with the 250th anniversary of America’s founding, during which President Trump promised year-long festivities.

A senior UK government source told the paper: “Donald Trump has a clear affinity for the royal family.

“He had a great relationship with the late Queen, recently met Prince William and has spoken highly of King Charles. A royal tour to the US would help reinforce the ‘special relationship’.”

Indeed, Prince William was one of the first international figures to meet with Trump following his re-election, meeting in private with the president-elect on the sidelines of the re-opening of the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris last month.