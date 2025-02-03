Schools across Britain are set to show students as young as 11 years old a documentary about a teenager taking transgender hormones and using chest binders.

1 Year, a short documentary telling the story of a teenager who used radical medical practices to attempt to transition from female to male will be made available to British schools for ‘LGBTQ+ History Month’, The Times of London reports.

The film details how a chronically bullied student began to take cross-sex hormones, wear chest binders, and take on a male name after a gender clinic advocated for so-called transgender therapies.

It will be made available to state schools through the streaming service for the charity Into Films, which receives public money through the British Film Institute, which is itself funded, in part, by the National Lottery.

According to The Times, a document provided to schools claims that the film is suitable for children as young as 11 years old.

However, critics have noted that the documentary does not highlight the dangers posed to children by transgender medical practices.

Lucy Marsh of the Family Education Trust said: “There is no ­mention of the serious, ­irreversible side-effects of taking testosterone or that its long-term use risks infertility. The film also encourages breast binding without explaining the serious potential health risks, which can include permanent nerve damage and rib fractures.

“We know from the Cass review that social contagion is a factor in the huge rise of children believing they are transgender and that there is no good evidence on the long-term outcomes of gender-affirming medical treatments.”

Last year, a report from Dr Hilary Cass found that claims of the effectiveness of transgender medical practices were “built on shaky foundations”.

The Cass review said the reasoning for giving children puberty-blocking drugs was “unclear” and that the evidence that such drugs help improve the “mental or psychosocial health” of children was weak. Meanwhile, Cass noted that the long-term effects of puberty blockers on the “cognitive and psychosexual development” of youngsters are not well understood.

The leading paediatrician said that the “poor quality of the published studies, meaning there is not a reliable evidence base upon which to make clinical decisions, or for children and their families to make informed choices.”

The report came amid a growing consensus across Europe against radical gender medical theories being tested out on children, with even socially progressive nations such as Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden all having begun to restrict transgender treatments for children.

A report commissioned by senators in France declared last year that providing transgender drugs to children will be remembered in the future as one of the “greatest ethical scandals in medical history”.