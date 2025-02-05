Police force data has shown that nearly half of all murders in the United Kingdom were committed with a knife or other sharp weapon over the past three years.

While the UK has instituted strict gun control laws, the streets of Britain are still plagued by violence, particularly from knife crime.

According to figures from 38 police forces throughout the UK obtained by the Metro newspaper under Freedom of Information Requests (FOI), 49 per cent of all murders were committed with a knife or other sharp objects. The data found that 443 of the 898 murders recorded between 2022 and 2024 were a result of stabbings.

London, which has faced rising levels of knife crime during the tenure of far-left Mayor Sadiq Khan, led all areas of the country, with 65 per cent of its murders being committed with a blade or sharp weapon.

The largest group of victims of knife crime in the British capital were between the ages of 18 and 24 years old, with 46 people in the age range losing their lives over the reporting time period.

Thames Valley Police, the second-largest force behind the Met covering counties such as Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire in South East England, reported that 14 out of its 23 murders, or 60.86 per cent, between 2022 and 2024, were stabbings.

Meanwhile, the West Midlands found that 42 out of 74 murders (57 per cent) were committed with a knife or sharp weapon.

According to the report, men were far more likely to be victims of murder overall, with 644 males murdered, compared to 245 females between 2022-24.

However, the report did not provide any details on the racial makeup or immigration status of the victims or perpetrators.

Despite having long faced criticism for politically correct failings in the child rape grooming gang scandal, police forces are increasingly refusing to record the ethnicity of offenders in Britain.

According to Ministry of Justice data published last month at the behest of Conservative government minister Neil O’Brien, police failed to record the ethnicity of one in three (34.4 per cent) rapists, murderers, and those convicted of assault causing grievous bodily harm last year. This was an increase from just 11.8 per cent in 2010.

O’Brien and others have called on the government to publish complete statistics on the criminality of various ethnic groups in the country, as well as their immigration status.

The government has instead chosen to focus on banning certain blades, including so-called zombie knives, as well as increasing restrictions on selling or advertising knives online in the wake of the Southport mass stabbing committed by a second-generation migrant from Rwanda, whom the legacy media dubbed the ‘Amazon Killer’ because he bought the knife used in the attack on the e-commerce company’s website.