President Donald Trump has said that he will not personally step in to deport Britain’s woke and wayward Prince Harry from the United States, remarking that he has “enough problems with his wife”.

Questions have long been raised about the Duke of Sussex’s immigration status and whether he received special treatment from the previous Biden administration, which fought in court to keep his visa application secret.

The Heritage Foundation think tank in Washington D.C. had alleged that Prince Harry may have lied on his immigration forms after his memoir Spare revealed that he had taken illegal drugs, including cocaine, mushrooms, and marijuana.

Although previous drug use does not necessarily preclude foreigners from being granted a visa in the United States, lying on an application could result in separation and a ban from applying for citizenship.

However, President Donald Trump told the New York Post that he would not intervene to kick Harry out of the country.

“I don’t want to do that,” he told the paper. “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

President Trump continued to claim that Harry had been “whipped” by his wife Meghan Markle, adding: “I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose.”

In contrast, Trump praised Harry’s brother William, the Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne, saying: “I think William is a great young man.”

Prince William, who, according to Palace gossip, has been estranged from his brother for years, was one of the first international figures to meet with Trump following his election, having a private meeting on the sidelines of the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris in December.

While Prince Harry was once one of the most popular members of the British Royal Family, having won plaudits for his military service, following his decision to abandon his Royal duties in favour of money-making ventures in California with his wife Meghan Markle, Harry now ranks among the least popular figures in the family.

According to a YouGov survey in September, just 26 per cent of the British public had a favourable opinion of the Duke of Sussex, compared to 62 per cent with a negative view. This was only slightly better than Meghan, with just 22 per cent saying they had a positive view of the Duchess, compared to 65 per cent negative.

The only member of the Royal Family to have a worse favourability rating among the British public than the woke couple was Prince Andrew, who faced heavy backlash over his relationship with deceased American paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.