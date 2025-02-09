Multiple People Hospitalised After Stabbing Spree Attack in Dublin

A man has been arrested after multiple people were stabbed in the Irish capital of Dublin on Sunday.

According to a report from the Irish Times, at least three people were hospitalised after a man went on a stabbing spree at around 3 pm local time in the Stoneybatter area of central Dublin on Sunday.

The paper reported that one of the victims was said to have been stabbed in their own doorway after returning home. It is currently believed that the three hospitalised victims are not in life-threatening conditions.

Ireland’s Gardaí police reportedly apprehend a male suspect on the nearby Manor Place road shortly after the attack.

The Irish Times said that police sources indicated that there is currently no indication of terrorism. However, the suspect’s identity and background have yet to be revealed. According to the paper, the suspect covered his face during the arrest.

A local female resident told the broadsheet: “I saw a lot of Garda cars arrive really fast. They all jumped out at exactly the same time. I saw a guy running and they dived on him outside a house.

“He just screamed and screamed and screamed ‘leave me alone.’ He was terrified, like someone who wasn’t expecting that to happen. And then it all stopped.”

The leader of the leftist Sinn Féin party and Central Dublin parliamentarian Mary Lou McDonald commented: “Terrible news from Stoneybatter this afternoon. My thoughts are with those injured and their families. The community is in a state of shock.

“The Gardaí and emergency services are to be commended for their response.”