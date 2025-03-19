Zelensky to Talk with Trump Following White House Call with Putin

We need to talk. That was the message delivered Wednesday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirming he plans to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump to hear more about his call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“Today I will have contact with President Trump,” Zelensky said at a news conference in Helsinki with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. “We will discuss the details of the next steps with him.”

As Breitbart News reported, Trump and Putin spoke Tuesday and addressed a host of global issues including the current war in Ukraine.

Trump took to Truth Social to relay that his and Putin’s conversation, which lasted more than two hours, “was a very good and productive one.”

AP reports Zelensky countered that optimism by declaring Putin’s agreement to stop striking energy infrastructure was “very much at odds with reality” following a series of drone attacks across the country.

“After Putin’s conversation with the U.S. President Donald Trump, where Putin said he was supposedly giving an order stopping strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, there were 150 drones overnight, targeting energy infrastructure among other things,” Zelensky said at the news conference.

“There were strikes against transport. Two hospitals were unfortunately hit. In other words, Putin’s words are very much at odds with reality.”

The Ukraine leader said one of the most difficult issues in future negotiations would be the issue of territorial concessions.

“For us, the red line is the recognition of the Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories as Russian. We will not go for it,” he said.