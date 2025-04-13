The knifeman who killed a German man in Berlin on Saturday has been identified as a 43-year-old Syrian, the public prosecutor’s office said on Sunday.

A 29-year-old German man was stabbed to death on Saturday afternoon, suffering wounds to his sternum and injuring his heart, according to Bild.

He had reportedly been engaged in an argument starting at the Berlin subway station of Kaiserdamm with a 43-year-old Syrian man, the cause of which is still unknown.

The fight culminated on a train to Warschauer Straße when the Syrian man took out a knife and stabbed the German man at least three times.

The victim managed to drag himself off the train at the Sophie-Charlotte-Platz subway station before collapsing and succumbing to his wounds and perishing.

The Syrian man fled from the train before being confronted by police officers. After reportedly threatening them with his knife, an officer shot the knifeman three times.

Despite receiving emergency surgery, the perpetrator died from his injuries early Sunday morning.

A witness to the attack said of the Syrian knifeman: “He was dressed in black. He held the knife up and waved it around. He ran as if on drugs, running in serpentine lines.”

Prosecutors said it is currently unknown if the two men knew each other. However, they revealed that both victim and perpetrator were known to the police, having both been previously involved in violent attacks, including on police, as well as having committed drug offences.

The prosecutors said that there are no present indications that radical Islamism played a role in the stabbing. They have also yet to reveal the immigration status of the Syrian attacker.

Over the past year, Germany has been rocked by several knife attacks at the hands of migrants and asylum seekers, including in Mannheim, Solingen, and Aschaffenburg.