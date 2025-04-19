French writer Renaud Camus has been informed that his presence in the United Kingdom “is not considered to be conducive to the public good,” and thus he has been banned from entering the country.

The British government has finally found someone they will stop crossing the English Channel, and ironically enough, it’s an openly gay, anti-mass migration thinker who was coming to give a speech at a political event. Prolific author and philosopher Renaud Camus has revealed that his application for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to visit the United Kingdom has been declined, and he is consequently banned from entering Britain.

He revealed an email he received from the British Home Office stating: “Your presence in the UK is not considered conducive to the public good.”

Camus said he had been scheduled to address a meeting of the Homeland Party, a legally registered, albeit minor, UK political party with a strong focus on deporting migrants, and then to address the Oxford Union—a world-renowned forum for debate—just a few weeks later.

Camus’s publisher, Vauban Books, issued a statement on the decision, saying that the United Kingdom’s ban on the 78-year-old writer is “only further confirmation that that country has abandoned the most basic principles of liberal democracy.”

They continued: “Camus is one of our greatest living writers and will be remembered as such by posterity. The Starmer government, by contrast, will be remembered – if it’s remembered at all – only for its serial betrayals and profound mediocrity. Here as elsewhere, it has inadvertently shown just how precious Camus’ voice is, now more than ever”.

Camus’s own comments on the decision conformed with his usual style of acerbic wit. He wrote: “Apparently they are afraid that I might [genocide] the British people. Yet I am 78, and gay… I love England. Or at least I used to, before colonization.”

Reflecting on the joint problems impacting the United Kingdom and his native France, Camus wrote on Friday that the media class found itself stumped by “complex mysteries” such as why there is a “meteoric rise in drug trafficking and the violence associated with it in small towns that were once quite peaceful… dizzying rise in rape and other violence against women… staggering rise in administrative corruption”, etcetera.

To most, Camus is best known for having coined the term ‘the Great Replacement’, which, despite constant accusations of being a hard-right conspiracy theory, has entered the political language of several countries, not least in France, where a recent national survey found fully half the country believed it to be true. Of the replacement of European peoples, he has written:

In 15 centuries, there has not been a single episode, dramatic though some may have been, neither the Hundred Years War nor the German occupation, that has represented a threat as serious, deadly and virtually definitive in its consequences for our homeland as the change of people.

Camus spoke to Breitbart News in 2018 and expressed the prevailing view of the “Davocracy” globalist elites, that human beings are generally interchangeable: “A product, a producer, and a consumer all at once, a thing, a number, not a human being”. From such a point of view, no sentimentality or worth can be attributed to any group of people, as they can be freely exchanged for another and still perform the same role.

The elites support the “Great Replacement,” therefore, which he defined as “the change of people and civilisation for the sake of the industry of man, the economic system which produces the Undifferentiated Human Matter, the human Nutella, spreadable at will.”

This week’s ban on Camus visiting the United Kingdom, even to address Oxford University, comes as the British government continues to struggle to confront the apparently intractable border crisis. A new record for boat migrant arrivals was recorded this week, with 705 illegals landing on Britain’s beaches on Tuesday, taking the total for the year — per the BBC — to 8,888, a massive leap on arrivals to this point in the previous year.

More broadly, immigration to the United Kingdom is at levels never seen in British history, quite possibly ever. Net arrivals hit another record high in 2023, and gross arrivals hit an estimated 1.2 million new residents in the country by July 2024. Brexit leader Nigel Farage described the figures as “horrendous” and warned that the rapid change risked producing “very disjointed societies and communities.”