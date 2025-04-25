American businessman turned diplomatic envoy for President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Moscow for further rapprochement talks wit the Russian Federation.

The Russian government confirmed the arrival of Donald Trump’s Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff at Vnukovo International Airport on Friday where he is to have more meetings with Russian leaders, including President Vladimir Putin, as part of the ongoing rapprochement process.

Just hours before Witkoff landed, however, a Moscow suburb was rocked by an explosion which killed a Kremlin General. While no responsibility for the blast has been claimed, some Western outlets have stated the apparent attack has the hallmarks of a Kyiv-led assassination operation, several of which have been seen against Russian and pro-Kremlin Ukrainian citizens recent years.

Russian state media said before his planned meeting with President Putin, America’s Witkoff met with Kirill Dmitriev, and the two “took a short walk around the center of the Russian capital”. Harvard-educated Dmitriev is the leader of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and has had a prominent role in re-establishing links between the two nations, and despite having war-related sanctions against him recently visited Washington D.C. for talks.

Personal spokesman for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said of Witkoff’s Putin meeting: “Russian President Vladimir Putin is receiving President Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin. This is their fourth personal meeting since February of this year”.

On Friday morning, an explosion took place in the Moscow region of Balashikha. The Kremlin said the blast, a car bomb, killed deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Major General Yaroslav Moskalik. Britain’s BBC notes that General Moskalik had been highly regarded within the Russian Ministry of Defence as an analytical thinker and that he had previously represented as a negotiator in the Russia at the 2014 Minsk agreements.

That those 2014 negotiations had been a sham and a deliberate ploy by Russia to buy time for its own rearmament to launch a later, larger invasion is a key claim of Ukraine when arguing that Russia cannot be trusted and any new negotiations now are simply a feint. The killed man’s link hence could be seen as lending credence, as expressed by the Guardian newspaper, that this was a Ukraine-directed assassination.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the blast at the time of publication, but it certainly has taken on the political assassination as one of the weapons in its armoury over the course of this war, with car bombs particularly favoured. As previously reported in December 2024 when Ukraine said it had “liquidated” a number of pro-Russian figures, a missile scientist and a Ukrainian prison governor who had supported Moscow: