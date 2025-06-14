King Charles III Marks Air India Tragedy at Annual Trooping the Colour Parade

LONDON (AP) – King Charles III and other members of the royal family in uniform wore black armbands and observed a moment of silence during his annual birthday parade Saturday as the monarch commemorated those who died in this week’s Air India plane crash.

Charles requested the symbolic moves “as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy,” Buckingham Palace said.

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla arrive to Horse Guards Parade during the King's Birthday Parade, "Trooping the Colour", in London on June 14, 2025. The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. Since 1748, the Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign. Over 1500 parading soldiers and almost 300 horses take part in the event. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP) (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

An Air India flight from the northwestern city of Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday, killing 241 people on board and at least 29 on the ground. The plane was carrying 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese and one Canadian. One man survived.

In addition to being Britain’s head of state, Charles is the head of the Commonwealth, an organization of independent states that includes India and Canada.

Members of the public line up on the Mall, London, to view the flypast following, the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday. Picture date: Saturday June 14, 2025. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)

The monarch’s annual birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, is a historic ceremony filled with pageantry and military bands in which the king reviews his troops on Horse Guards Parade adjacent to St. James’ Park in central London.

The military ceremony dates back to a time when flags of the battalion, known as colours, were “trooped,” or shown, to soldiers in the ranks so they could recognize them.

Members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment on the Mall after Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday. Picture date: Saturday June 14, 2025. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)

Charles, wearing a scarlet military uniform, traveled to Horse Guards Parade in an open-topped, horse-drawn carriage accompanied by Queen Camilla. Prince William and other uniformed members of the royal family rode behind the king on horseback, followed by Kate, the princess of Wales, and her three children in another open-topped carriage.

The festivities featured 1,338 soldiers, including 244 musicians, who paraded past the king following the moment of silence for those affected by the Air India disaster.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 14: Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales wave from the balcony at Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2025 on June 14, 2025 in London, England. Trooping The Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march while performing. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The royal family then returned to Buckingham Palace, where they appeared on the balcony to wave to the crowd and watch a flyover of military aircraft.

British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows" perform a flypast over Buckingham Palace during the King's Birthday Parade "Trooping the Colour" in London on June 14, 2025. The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. Since 1748, the Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign. Over 1500 parading soldiers and almost 300 horses take part in the event. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

The finale of the flyover was an appearance by the Royal Air Force aerobatic display team, known as the Red Arrows, which for the first time used a blend of sustainable aviation fuel to power their aircraft and generate their signature red, white and blue smoke trails.

