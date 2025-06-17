The number of people receiving legal gender change certificates in Britain has soared to a new record over the past year, as more young people have started to apply for the transgender document.

According to Ministry of Justice data, a total of 1,169 certificates (GRCs) gender recognition certificates were handed out in the year leading up to March, The Telegraph reported.

This marks the highest annual total since the document was introduced in 2005 under the left-wing Labour Party government of then-Prime Minister Tony Blair. It also represented a 221 per cent increase over 2019-20, when just 364 GRCs were issued.

In total, 9,633 gender recognition certificates have been given out since their introduction through the Gender Recognition Act.

Under the law, adults in Britain can legally change the gender on their birth certificate by obtaining a GRC. To do so, a person must apply to a panel of legal and medical experts showing that they have been clinically diagnosed with gender dysphoria and have lived as the opposite sex for at least two years.

The stark increase has been attributed to the previous Conservative government’s move in 2021 to cut the application fees from £140 to £5 and move the process online.

There has also been a drastic increase in the number of young people legally applying to change their gender, with 68 per cent of certificates being given over the past year to people born since 1990.

This perhaps lends credence to the theory that transgenderism has become a social contagion, first posited in 2018 by America physician and researcher Dr. Lisa Littman, who has argued that Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria (ROGD) could explain the “increase in gender dysphoria among adolescents, especially adolescent females.”

The practical use of gender recognition certificates has come into question in Britain in recent months following the landmark ruling from the Supreme Court, which found that “the concept of sex is binary, a person is either a woman or a man.”

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said in the wake of the ruling that public-facing organisations such as hospitals, restaurants, and shops should no longer allow biologically male transgender individuals to enter female-only spaces like bathrooms.

The ruling said those with GRCs could also be excluded from such spaces if “proportionate”.