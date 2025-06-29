English singer JADE joined the chorus of leftist political messages from the Glastonbury music festival stage over the weekend, leading the crowd in a chant of “fuck you” to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party.

In what is shaping up to be one of the most political Glastonbury festivals in recent memory, 32-year-old pop singer JADE (Jade Thirlwall) used her time on stage to denounce supposed social ills facing Britain, including “transphobia” and the Reform Party of Nigel Farage.

During a rendition of her song “FUFN” (Fuck You For Now), the songstress led the crowd in a serious of “fuck you” call and response chants.

“Reform, fuck you. Welfare cuts, fuck you. Transphobia, fuck you. Silencing protests, fuck you. Selling arms, fuck you. Justifying genocide, fuck you,” the performer conducted.

Thirlwall has a long history of left-wing activism in Britain, including serving as an ambassador for the radical LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall and supporting the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement.

Her lewd rant on Saturday came amid a politically charged festival weekend, with fellow artists causing controversy for radical anti-Israel rhetoric.

On Sunday, Avon and Somerset police announced that they had launched an investigation into comments made at Glastonbury.

This came after rap-rock duo Bob Vylan was broadcast on the BBC, leading the crowd in a chant of “death, death to the IDF” (Israeli Defense Forces).

The far-left rockers also drew backlash on social media for apparently supporting the dispossession of Britons from their homeland through mass migration, rapping: “Heard you want your country back? Hah, shut the fuck up.”

In response, Reform leader Nigel Farage quipped: “If you vote Reform, you can have your country back from these lunatics.”

Farage’s upstart populist party has in recent months come to dominate the political conversation in Britain, with its anti-mass migration agenda catapulting Reform to the top of the polls for the next election, often leading the left-wing Labour Party government by double digits.