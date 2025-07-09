The French government will use anti-terror style measures to target and freeze the financial assets of groups engaging in Islamist infiltration in the wake of a bombshell report alleging that the Muslim Brotherhood has waged a decades-long entryism campaign against public and private institutions in France and across Europe.

At a meeting of the Defence Council in Paris on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron ordered the government to produce a full plan to combat “Islamist entryism” by the end of the summer.

According to a report from Le Parisien, the plan to confront groups like the Muslim Brotherhood will be to use financial levers, hitherto only reserved for targeting terrorist groups, to freeze the financial assets of Islamic groups suspected of seeking to undermine the republican values of France through infiltrating state and other institutions.

The plan will allow the state to prevent such groups from transferring their assets before they are liquidated by the state. Additionally, a new branch of the French tax-collecting agency will be tasked with sifting through suspicious charitable donations to such groups, according to Le Figaro.

President Macron also reportedly called for his government to outline a clear list of criteria for determining which Islamist organisations should be outright banned. Meanwhile, additional scrutiny will be placed on Qur’anic private schools and their proliferation of “hatred”.

“Some of the Measures require legislative development,” Macron said on Monday. Therefore, he called for “a text to be ready at the end of the summer so that it can then make its legislative progress in order to be applicable by the end of the year”.

However, at the same time, the neo-liberal leader is said to be planning to deliver a speech to “Muslim compatriots” in which he will reportedly attempt to delineate Islamists from Muslims who have adopted French values.

This, Le Parisien noted, will likely be an attempt to mollify the Muslim community after the strident response to Islamic infiltration from his Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, who has warned that the ultimate goal of the Muslim Brotherhood is to “tip all of French society into Sharia law.”

Commenting on the announcements on Monday, populist National Rally leader Marine Le Pen said that “the few measures announced by the President of the Republic are a step in the right direction” but said that ultimately “they are unfortunately largely insufficient to bring radical Islam to its knees.”

“Emmanuel Macron still refuses to admit that it is on the fertile ground of communitarianism, fueled by uncontrolled immigration, that Islamism and its model of a freedom-restricting counter-society thrive and proliferate, which it seeks to impose on France,” Le Pen said.

“Faced with this totalitarian political project, it is imperative to engage in a comprehensive and determined fight against Islamist ideologies. The responses and the counterattack exist, and I have presented them in a legislative proposal that is ready to be implemented.”

The moves by the French government come in the wake of a report published in May, which found that the Muslim Brotherhood has spent decades placing operatives in key roles throughout all of French society, and indeed throughout the EU, to forge effective fifth columns to take down the West and Islamise Europe.

According to the report, at least 114 private Muslim schools, 280 Islamic associations, and 139 mosques in France have direct ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. Additionally, the Islamist network has also sought to place trained activists in leadership roles in migrant communities to enforce hardline Muslim practices, such as the wearing of veils, to prevent assimilation into Western culture.

As a part of its “Western conquest strategy”, the Muslim Brotherhood has also sought to use the liberal values of France against itself, using causes such as “Islamophobia” and Gaza to give their subversive efforts a sheen of legitimacy, the report found.