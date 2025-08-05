Veteran street organiser Tommy Robinson was met by police at a London airport on Monday afternoon and was later reportedly released on bail without being charged.

British Transport Police said they arrested a 42-year-old male from Bedfordshire on suspicion of grievous bodily harm at Luton Airport on Monday evening “in connection to an assault at St Pancras station in London on July 28″. The male has been widely identified as British anti-Islamification campaigner and street organiser Tommy Robinson.

Last month, footage emerged of the aftermath of an alleged altercation at London St Pancras International railway station. In the clip, a man can be heard saying, “He fucking came at me. He come at me bruv… He come at me bruv, you saw that”.

The following day, Robinson flew abroad, and police said they were making “arrest enquiries”.

The Sun newspaper states Mr Robinson flew from Faro in the Algarve, Portugal, a popular holiday destination for British travellers, to Luton airport on Monday and that he was met on the aircraft by British police after it touched down at Luton airport. Robinson was taken to a police van waiting on the tarmac and did not appear to offer resistance, and wasn’t handcuffed before entering the vehicle.

Canadian journalist Ezra Levant, a confidant of Tommy Robinson, reported on Tuesday morning that far from being taken to court today as had been presumed would happen, Robinson was instead released on police bail pending further enquiries and not charged.

Levant said footage of the alleged incident, which was captured on security cameras at the railway station on July 28th, was reviewed during last night’s police interview with Mr Robinson’s lawyer present.

Tommy Robinson himself has made no detailed statement on events but told the Metropolitan Police to “[release the footage]” in a brief written statement on Tuesday.

This story is developing, more follows