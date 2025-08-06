U.S. President Donald Trump is now more popular than Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer among the British public, according to the latest devastating poll for the left-wing Labour Party government.

Fresh off the heels of President Trump’s visit to his ancestral homeland in Scotland, during which he extraordinarily played host to his British counterpart at his Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire, a poll from Freshwater Strategies has found that Trump is more popular among Britons than their own prime minister.

The survey, conducted for City AM over the weekend, found that 26 per cent of the British public hold a favourable view of President Trump. While still considerably underwater, it represented a nine-point increase over the past month for the American leader.

Perhaps more strikingly, however, the poll found that President Trump bested both Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the leader of the so-called Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch.

According to the survey, Starmer only enjoys a 23 per cent favourability rating amongst his own people, compared to a staggering 60 per cent unfavourability. Meanwhile, Badenoch only barely edges out the PM with a 24 per cent favorability.

President Trump was only bested among leading British politicians by his longtime friend and ally, Brexit boss Nigel Farage, who scored a relatively muscular 37 per cent favorability.

The Reform UK leader has been riding high in the polls and is widely predicted to be a future prime minister of the country amid the monumental collapse of the Conservative Party and the failures of Starmer’s Labour Party to address key concerns on migration, crime, and the economy since sweeping to a strong majority in last year’s general election.

According to a separate poll over the weekend from BMG Research, Farage’s Reform party has risen by two points over the past month to 32 per cent. This would predict a large majority for the populist party in the House of Commons due to the winner-take-all, first-past-the-post electoral system in Britain.

In comparison, the governing left-wing Labour Party dropped four points during the same time period to a dismal 23 per cent, according to the BMG survey.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Starmer at Turnberry last month, President Trump appeared to offer some friendly political advice to the struggling leader, suggesting that those who cut taxes, keep energy prices down, while protecting borders and keeping out of foreign wars tend to win elections.

The comments were visibly embarrassing to Starmer, whose party has increased taxes, pursued expensive green energy, and overseen record levels of illegal migration since coming to power.