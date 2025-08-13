Palestine-coloured keffiyeh-wearing activists protested against U.S. Vice President JD Vance having chosen England for his summer vacation, as the VP meets with British political leaders including Nigel Farage and Robert Jenrick.

“Around 60” people from the ‘Stop Trump Coalition’, despite the name a catch-all leftist cause group, turned out in Charlbury in England’s rural Cotswolds on Tuesday to protest U.S. Vice President JD Vance who is holidaying nearby.

Anger at President Donald Trump’s policy on Israel and Gaza dominates among the protesters in reports by the Agence France-Presse and Guardian. Another strain of concern was upset over Trump’s anti-mass migration policies, somewhat ironically given the preponderance of “go home” signs intended for Vance at the protest.

Other signs included “Not Welcome”, “Sod Off”, “Cotswold childless cat ladies say go home”, “VD would be more welcome”, and “not too posh to protest”.

Despite Vance having shared the meme himself on social media in the recent past, the protest was dominated with print-outs of the Vance-Baby format, presumably because organisers think the Vice President dislikes it. The Stop Trump Coalition even went to the expense of hiring a mobile video billboard for the meme.

The Guardian notes former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited the very same Cotswolds town just last month, stopping for a drink at its famous The Bull country inn. Harris was accompanied by a Secret Service detail and was not protested.

The Stop Trump Coalition, active at least since 2017, is a UK-based hard-left group that uses President Trump as a pretext to campaign on the popular left-wing causes of the day.

In 2017 its anti-Trump events including the ‘Trump Blimp’ balloon were cut with anti-Brexit activism, while by 2020 the Stop Trump Coalition was publishing a statue-toppling hitlist of historic artworks to be destroyed.

That campaign continues to this day, and the statue of Robert Clive which was named in the Stop Trump Coalition’s Topple The Racists dossier is now the focus of a campaign to see it destroyed.

Now in 2025, talk of Palestine preoccupies the Stop Trump Coalition group, and red-green-black keffiyehs have become de rigueur.

Meanwhile, VP Vance has been meeting a series of British political figures while holidaying in the Cotswolds. Having started over the weekend by being hosted by the British government at a state-owned historic mansion and having talks with the left-wing Labour government’s David Lammy, Vance then progressed to a privately rented manor and has been entertaining guests of his own choosing.

Vance met with the defacto leader of the UK’s Conservative Party Robert Jenrick on Tuesday. While the party now seriously struggles for relevance after years of promises of border control while actually implementing the opposite, leading to a collapse at the polls, it nevertheless enjoys the position of official opposition for now.

Jenrick has been active in the UK media in recent months highlighting issues including crime in London and that “mass migration is making young people poorer”.

Remarkably, Vance is not meeting with the actual official leader of the Conservatives, Kemi Badenoch, who blamed conflicting diaries for passing up the opportunity.

A JD Vance spokesman told Breitbart News that the Vice President plans to meet with Nigel Farage on Wednesday. Mr Farage has long shared a friendship with President Trump, having campaigned for him in the 2016 and 2024 Presidential elections and being the first non-U.S. political leader to personally meet with then-President Elect Trump after he won that vote.

Also calling by the Vance Cotswolds house was Thomas Skinner, businessman and cockney television personality who appeared on The Apprentice in 2019. and Celebrity MasterChef in 2020. Skinner has previously expressed his “love” for President Trump and has hinted at a potential run for the Mayor of London, next up for election in 2028.

Skinner revealed of his trip to see Vance on Tuesday evening that they’d enjoyed a “cracking night” with a “smashing” barbeque and “a few beers”. He said he’d found Vance to be a “proper gent”.