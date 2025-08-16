An internal investigation conducted by the World Economic Forum has determined that there was no evidence that founder and former chairman Klaus Schwab committed wrongdoing during his time at the helm of the top globalist institution.

Amid stepping down as chairman of the WEF in April, Great Reset architect Klaus Schwab faced accusations from whistleblowers of misconduct, including using World Economic Forum funds to pay for in-room massages in hotels, having staff withdraw WEF money from ATMs for his personal use, and using the organisation’s global competitivesness report to “curry favour” with certain governments.

The 87-year-old German-born economist denied all allegations and reportedly launched a lawsuit against the whistleblowers. In response, the WEF hired the Swiss law firm Homburger as well as the American Covington & Burling firm to carry out an internal investigation into Schwab.

Announcing the findings of the probe on Friday, the organisation said, according to the Financial Times: “Minor irregularities, stemming from blurred lines between personal contributions and forum operations, reflect deep commitment rather than intent of misconduct.”

The WEF board went on to say that it sought to “address all issues identified throughout the investigation, including strengthening the governance in general”.

For his part, the former chairman said he was “pleased that today’s decision lays the foundation for the WEF to continue contributing to the positive development of our society in the future, mindful of its more than 50-year history”.

Meanwhile, the WEF named U.S. billionaire BlackRock ceo Larry Fink and Hoffmann-La Roche vice-chairman André Hoffmann as interim chairmen of the board as it seeks a permanent replacement for Schwab. The pair said that they plan on “reinventing and strengthening the forum as an indispensable institution for public-private co-operation”.

Originally founded as the European Management Forum in 1971 by then relatively unknown Geneva professor Schwab, with just $6,000 in startup funds, the World Economic Forum has gone on to become one of the most influential NGOs on the planet, with world leaders and heads of industry flocking every year to its annual conference in the Swiss ski town of Davos.

Under Schwab’s leadership, the WEF became a leading promoter of an array of globalist projects, including carbon taxes, central bank digital currencies, global governance, tech censorship, transhumanism, and veganism, among others.

Schwab also famously coined the concept of a “Great Reset” of global capitalism in which so-called “social justice” would shape decision-making about the world’s economy rather than simple market forces.