A Tunisian migrant was shot and killed by police in Marseille on Tuesday after allegedly stabbing multiple people while reciting verses from the Qur’an.

UPDATE 1700: According to Marseille prosecutor Nicolas Bessone, five people were injured in the knife attack on Tuesday afternoon, one of whom remains in critical condition. The suspected migrant attacker is said to have been in the country legally.

The original story continues as follows…

At least five people were injured during a stabbing spree in the coastal French city of Marseille. According to Le Figaro, the incident occurred following an argument between the migrant knifeman and a downtown hotel owner over the lack of payment for a room.

Police initially attempted to subdue the Tunisian national with a taser; however, they were ultimately forced to shoot him down after he failed to comply.

Le Figaro reported that during the altercation with police, the migrant was quoting verses from the Islamic holy book of the Qur’an.

The paper went on to report that the suspected attacker had previously been placed under judicial control, barring him from carrying weapons.

According to Le Parisien, the Tunisian man had previously come under the scrutiny of local intelligence services for having made anti-semitic remarks.

This story is developing…