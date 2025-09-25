London Mayor Khan Calls Trump ‘Islamophobic’ over Sharia Law Claims

Leftist London Mayor Sadiq Khan has accused U.S. President Donald Trump of being racist and “Islamophobic” after accusations that the British capital is embracing Sharia law.

President Trump used the global platform of the General Assembly meeting of the United Nations in New York on Tuesday to denounce the failures of globalist politics in Europe, notably the green agenda and mass migration, which he argued are destroying Western nations.

The president took specific aim at the United Kingdom’s increasingly multicultural capital of London and his long-term foe, Mayor Sadiq Khan.

“I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor. And it’s been so changed, so changed. Now they want to go to Sharia law, but you’re in a different country. You can’t do that,” Trump remarked.

The comments sparked outrage among left-wing Labour MPs, who rushed to Khan’s defence, and even suggested that the U.S. ambassador should be called to Downing Street. Defenders also pointed to the Muslim mayor’s willingness to march in LGBTQ+ Pride parades as evidence that London is not shifting toward Sharia under his rule.

For his part, Khan told Sky News on Wednesday morning: “I think President Trump has shown he is racist, he is sexist, he is misogynistic, and he is Islamophobic.”

However, Labour’s claims that President Trump was spreading misinformation — which were repeated uncritically in the British legacy media — are undermined by the fact that last week, the Labour government admitted the increasing prevalence of private Sharia courts across England and said that they stood as an example of British values.

According to London’s Evening Standard newspaper, there are likely at least 85 Sharia councils currently operating in England and Wales. However, the paper noted that the “unofficial number is likely to be far higher, as many operate not as legitimate councils, but in back rooms of mosques.”

Critics of so-called Sharia councils — which are often used to adjudicate Muslim divorces and other private settlements — claim they usually do not abide by the Arbitration Act of 1996 like other religious courts, meaning that there is little to no oversight, allowing for unequal treatment of women and homosexuals.

Meanwhile, the leftist Labour Party government has been accused of attempting to institute blasphemy laws in Britain by formally instituting a definition of “Islamophobia” into law, upon the urging of Mayor Khan and the party’s large Muslim voter base.

Opponents have claimed that this would further the notion of a “two-tier” justice system in Britain, and could potentially see police become more reticent to target Muslim child rape grooming gangs or Islamic terrorists for fear of appearing racist.

The feud between President Trump and Mayor Khan stretches back nearly a decade, when Khan said in 2015 that he hoped then-candidate Donald Trump “loses badly” in his first presidential campaign over his pledge to limit migration from some extremist hotbed Muslim countries.

Exclusive Video — London Mayor Sadiq Khan Tells Muslim Crowd They Are Trump’s ‘Worst Nightmare’:

Video Source: Kurt Zindulka / Breitbart News

In 2017, Khan argued that the United Kingdom should cancel President Trump’s first state visit, and later accused Trump of using “xenophobia, racism, and ‘otherness’ as an electoral tactic”.

For his part, President Trump branded Khan a “stone-cold loser” and said that he was “dumb and incompetent” for his failure to tackle violent crime and terrorism in London.

The feud continued earlier this month during Trump’s historic second state visit to Britain during which the President claimed to have personally blocked the London Mayor from attending a Royal banquet hosted by King Charles II at Windsor Castle.

“Oh I didn’t want him there, I asked that he not be there. I don’t want that. I think the Mayor of London, Khan, is among the worst mayors in the world… I’ve not liked him for a long time. I have a certain pride in London, the UK, my mother was born in Scotland as you know. And when I see Mayor Khan doing a bad job with the stabbings, the dirt, the filth. It’s not the same,” Trump said.