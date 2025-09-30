In light of the charged political climate and recent spate of leftist violence, Nigel Farage slammed Sir Keir Starmer as an “absolute disgrace” for using his Labour Party conference speech to identify migration-critical voters as a racist “enemy”.

The British government has put a target on the back of regular Britons in a stochastic terror call-to-arms that identifies many as an “enemy”, Nigel Farage claimed as he delivered a live response to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour conference address on Tuesday afternoon.

While the conference absolutely focussed on the fresh Labour talking point of branding its opponents as immoral racists, the Prime Minister accelerated this rhetoric further in his own speech when he said: “…we must go into that battle armed not just with words and condemnation, but with action… if you say or imply that people cannot be English or British because of the colour of their skin… if you now say they should be deported, mark my words we’ll fight you with everything we have, because you are the enemy of national renewal”.

Making the point even more acutely, top Labour man David Lammy followed these remarks by even claiming that Farage had “flirted with Hitler Youth” in the past. The remarks, an apparent resurrection of a decade-old allegation that Mr Farage has totally rejected, further underline the apparent demonisation strategy being unleashed by Downing Street.

Such language is a descent into the gutter of politics, Farage said, claiming the personal attacks and tarring of British voters in favour of border control is a “low blow” and presents a serious risk of future physical harm. Mr Farage warned that the government is inciting physical violence, saying:

This language will incite the radical left, I’m thinking of Antifa and other organisations like that. It directly threatens the safety of our elected officials and our campaigners. And frankly in the wake of the Charlie Kirk murder I think this is an absolute disgrace. I used to think the Prime Minister was a decent man, someone I could talk to and chat to. We might disagree on world view but I thought he was a profoundly decent human being. I am completely shocked at his behaviour. I hope when he wakes up tomorrow morning, he feels ashamed of what he has done, this is a desperate last throw of the dice from a Prime Minister who is in deep trouble… I’m sorry to say that I now believe he is unfit to be the Prime Minister of our country.

The term “Plastic Patriots” was also thrown around by Labour leaders during the conference, and on Tuesday, Starmer went as far as to accuse Mr Farage, incredibly, of actively disliking Britain.

In a speech that had an eye both on the obvious challenge from the right but also on internal Labour opponents to his left — speculation has been rife for weeks that a potential coup against the Prime Minister by his party colleagues is already in the making — Starmer decried “snake oil merchants”.

The Prime Minister told the Labour conference:

…decline is good for their business. I mean, think about it. When was the last time that you heard Nigel Farage say anything positive about Britain’s future? He can’t. He doesn’t like Britain, doesn’t believe in Britain, wants you to doubt it just as much as he does. So he resorts to grievance. They all do. They want to turn this country, this proud, self-reliant country, into a competition of victims. Saying to you, to working people, don’t trust in each other, we can’t fix this, this is not a great country

Farage contested the assertion, comparing his track record as a 30-year campaigner for British sovereignty to Labour’s fealty to international courts. Vowing to defeat Labour at the ballot box, the Reform UK leader said to Sir Keir that they will teach them a lesson at the next nationwide local elections.

Mr Farage said: “Next May are our equivalent of the mid-terms, when the whole of Wales, Scotland, London, and many other parts of the country will go out and vote on the first Thursday in May. We will teach Starmer a lesson next May that British political history will never forget. I am now, as a result of this week and the abuse that has been heaped upon our supporters and our voters, more determined than ever. Don’t underestimate that.”

The notion of so-called “stochastic terrorism” has only recently entered the public consciousness, and has been defined as “the idea that influential individuals may demonise target groups or individuals, inspiring unknown actors to take up terroristic violence against them”. This became a topic of intense discussion in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, as cited by Farage in his remarks today, who was killed after an intense misinformation campaign against him.

Several prominent public figures who had evidently internalised these claims about Kirk and believed them to be true repeated them after the assassination, only to later retract them when the truth became clear to them. The persistent demonisation of U.S. President Donald Trump as a proto-fascist racist has been cited as stochastically creating an environment where individuals have attempted to kill the President by gunfire. Indeed, David Lammy, who today linked Nigel Farage to Hitler, formerly called Trump a “woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath”.

The concept of stochastic terrorism has also been invoked in Slovakia, where last year a member of the public repeatedly shot that nation’s Prime Minister, Robert Fico. Fico came close to death but was able to recover, and having done so, said he forgave the shooter himself, stating that he’d merely reacted to an atmosphere of intense hatred created by the demonisation of himself and his government by Slovakia’s legacy liberal media and mega-funder George Soros.

As reported in 2024, Prime Minister Fico said as he recovered: “I feel no hatred towards the stranger who shot me. I will not take any legal action against him” and stated he was only acting as the messenger of hatred stoked by “anti-government media, foreign-funded political non-governmental organisations”.