Leading Conservative MP Robert Jenrick has vowed to clean house in the judiciary after his team identified dozens of British immigration judges who have ties to open borders groups.

The common occurrence of British judges blocking government deportations of illegal and foreign criminals is a result of “pro-migration bias” on behalf of “activist” judges, de-facto Tory leader Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday as he claimed to have proof that at least 35 immigration judges have previously provided legal advice or volunteer work for open borders groups.

According to the shadow justice secretary, the judges have been connected to groups like the Asylum Support Appeals Project (ASAP) and the Bail for Immigration Detainees (BID), which previously campaigned against the Conservative-era scheme to send illegal boat migrants to asylum centres in Rwanda rather than allowing them to remain in Britain.

Jenrick said that the judges represented a “hidden network” of “activist judges subverting the independence of the judiciary” and vowed that if brought back to power, the Conservatives would pass legislation that would allow for the automatic firing of judges caught campaigning for open borders groups and to return the power of appointing judges to the government through the Lord Chancellor.

The de-factor Tory leader also said that he had identified and reported 11 judges to the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) regulator for potential breaches of social media guidelines by posting “activist” content online.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Jenrick said: “While we may have some of the best lawyers, barristers and judges in the world, it is now beyond any doubt that a deep rot has infected parts of our judiciary.”

“This will come as little surprise to the public, who have been subjected to absurd immigration judgments that work against their interests and risk their safety. We will only restore confidence in the independence of the judiciary through wholesale changes to the way it operates.”

The announcement comes after Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch followed the lead by Reform UK’s Nigel Farage in pledging to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which is often used by activist attorneys and judges to block the removal of foreign criminals from Britain on often spurious grounds.

While Jenrick said that leaving the ECHR was an “essential first step” he added that there is “no point removing activist judges abroad only to be stuck with their friends here. We need root-and-branch changes. Tinkering is not enough – we need to fundamentally change how judges are appointed and removed.”

The announcement from the Conservative MP was largely overshadowed by claimed outrage seeded in the legacy media over comments from Jenrick lamenting the degradation of Birmingham — England’s second-largest city — through multiculturalism and mass migration, which has seen the city become one of the first minority-majority cities in the country.

“I went to Handsworth in Birmingham the other day to do a video on litter and it was absolutely appalling. It’s as close as I’ve come to a slum in this country. But the other thing I noticed there was that it was one of the worst integrated places I’ve ever been to. In fact, in the hour and a half I was filming news there I didn’t see another white face,” Jenrick reportedly said per The Guardian.

While the Conservative MP added that his focus was not “about the colour of your skin or your faith” but rather about poor integration and people living in “parallel lives” rather than “living alongside each other”, his comments were quickly branded as racist.

Nevertheless, Jenrick refused to apologise, saying: “Six separate government reports over 20 years have highlighted the problem of parallel communities and called for a frank and honest conversation about the issue. The situation is no better today. Unlike other politicians, I won’t shy away from this issue. We have to integrate communities if we are to be a united country.”