It can now be revealed that the Afghan migrant who threatened to kill Nigel Farage already has an extensive criminal history in Sweden, including knife offences, offences against women, and a pending case for alleged child pornography.

The Southwark Crown Court found 26-year-old Fayaz Khan, also known as Fayaz Hosseini and his internet handle Madapasa, guilty of threatening to kill Nigel Farage. The jury returned a unanimous verdict after two days of deliberation.

Khan also pleaded guilty to entering the country illegally.

Responding to the guilty verdict, Mr Farage said of the case: “I already knew — although I couldn’t say this in court — that he’s up for a knife charge in Sweden. And the fact he had a Kalashnikov tattooed on his face… made me think this is the kind of person we don’t want in the United Kingdom.”

Farage said he felt vindicated in his earlier warnings about the danger and said Khan should now be deported. He said:

…otherwise he’d be walking around, maybe in your neighbourhood right now if I hadn’t put that video out. And think about this, while there may be some genuine people who cross the channel, but almost every day there are people like Madapasa who will do this country and its people, particularly its girls and women very, very great harm… …none of these people that cross the Channel should ever be free to walk the streets of this country. They should be detained and deported. And if this case doesn’t prove that to you, then frankly I don’t know what will.

The court had heard how Khan, who has a tattoo of a Kalashnikov-style rifle on his face and his arm, had made gun firing gestures and noises to the camera in reference to Mr Farage in videos he posted to TikTok. In a video shown to the court, he said:

“You not know me. I come to England because I want to marry with your sister. You not know me… Don’t talk about me more. Delete the video. I’m coming to England. I’m going to pop, pop, pop.”

Khan didn’t testify in court but in his police interview and through his defence team the court heard he had attempted to deny the threat was real. In one instance he stated he’d merely been playing a social media character for the amusement of his followers, and that the pretend gun noises, gestures, and threats were parts of the act.

He also tried to blame the people trafficker who he’d paid to smuggle him across the English Channel in a small boat to the United Kingdom, saying the trafficker had put him up to creating an anti-Farage video.

Khan’s defence argued his client was being “moronic” but “comedic” in the clips. Nevertheless, Khan had written “I mean what I say” as the story reached the national press, but before he was arrested.

Now the case is over, it can be revealed that Khan already has an extensive criminal record in Sweden, where he lived as a failed, but undeportable, asylum seeker for the past decade. The Times of London notes ten criminal events logged with Swedish police.

In one case, he was jailed over an incident on a Swedish train where a female ticket inspector discovered he was travelling without having paid. Asking him to leave the train, Khan became violent. The Times cites Swedish court records which state:

…[he]draws his finger across his neck towards her and the passenger with whom he has been arguing… She perceives it as a threat to both of them… [he]says that he is going to ‘piss on her’, ‘cut’ her and ‘fuck her… He was very angry and irritated with her. She felt threatened and was afraid that he would attack her.”

At the time of his arrest over the incident, he was also found to be carrying a large quantity of counterfeit money.

It is stated he fled Sweden for the United Kingdom after he was convicted of carrying a “large knife” in a shopping precinct in a Stockholm suburb. While would have been jailed, Khan was released pending an appeal, allowing him to leave the country.

Other criminal incidents known include instances of drug offences and theft.

Khan also faces a Swedish trial set for December over a child pornography charge relating to a video allegedly taken of a naked girl.

The conviction for death threats against Farage comes amid a background of concern about the UK government having slashed the budget for the Reform UK leader’s police security detail by 75 per cent. All Members of Parliament were provided tailored security packages after two members of the House of Commons were murdered in the past decade.

It has been argued that far from having his reduced, Mr Farage actually faces a higher risk than some government ministers given his high profile.