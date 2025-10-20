ROME (AP) – A bus driver was killed while helping bring home fans from a second-division basketball game in Italy in an act of violence that Premier Giorgia Meloni denounced Monday as “unacceptable and insane.”

The incident involving rocks thrown through the windows by opposing fans occurred Sunday night following a game in Rieti between RSR Sebastiani Rieti and Estra Pistoia.

The victim was the reserve driver for a bus carrying Pistoia fans back to Tuscany after the game.

“I trust that those responsible for this cowardly and criminal act will be identified and swiftly brought to justice,” Meloni added on X.

Authorities already had to intervene during halftime of the game when fans of the two teams clashed, La Repubblica reported, and police escorted the bus carrying the Pistoia fans until it reached the outskirts of Rieti. Then the assault began.

“How is it possible to die this way, while returning home after a basketball game?” wrote Andrea Abodi, Italy´s Minister for Sport and Youth, on X. “The assault carried out this evening near Rieti by criminals who have turned into murderers and can never be called fans is shocking.

“Sport is life and these criminals are light years away from sporting values,” Abodi added. “Our condolences to the family of the reserve driver of the Pistoia fans’ bus, struck dead by murderous madness.”

Italy has a long history of fan violence resulting in deaths – mostly in soccer.

Daniele Belardinelli, an Inter Milan soccer team supporter, was killed after being struck by an SUV driven by a Napoli fan in 2018.

Napoli soccer fan Ciro Esposito died 50 days after being shot by a Roma supporter in 2014.

Police officer Filippo Raciti was killed during riots following a Sicilian soccer derby between Catania and Palermo in 2007.

Also in 2007, Lazio soccer team supporter Gabriele Sandri was shot and killed by a police officer intervening during clashes with Juventus fans at a highway rest stop.