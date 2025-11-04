The BBC “materially misled” its audience by presenting a “doctored” version of U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech on January 6th, falsely implying that he encouraged people to riot at the Capitol, an internal memo from the publicly-funded broadcaster found.

In a Panorama special aired shortly before last year’s presidential election, the BBC “mangled” footage of President Trump’s speech on January 6th, 2021, with deceptive edits to make it appear that he was going to go to the Capitol building to “fight like hell”, when he actually told supporters “to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”.

Amid foreboding background music and footage of people walking to the Congress, the programme mashed the comments of Trump, imploring people to assemble outside of the Capitol building, with his call to “fight like hell”, which he said 54 minutes later while discussing his claims that the 2020 election had been stolen.

This was among the findings of a report into bias at the BBC by former independent external adviser to the broadcaster’s Editorial Guidelines and Standards Committee (EGSC), Michael Prescott, according to The Telegraph.

“Examining the charge that Trump had incited protesters to storm Capitol Hill, it turned out that Panorama had spliced together two clips from separate parts of his speech. This created the impression that Trump said something he did not and, in doing so, materially misled viewers,” Prescott remarked in his opening letter to the memo.

“If BBC journalists are to be allowed to edit video in order to make people ‘say’ things they never actually said, then what value are the corporation’s guidelines, why should the BBC be trusted, and where will this all end?” he questioned.

However, when presented with evidence of the programme misleading its viewers, Mr Prescott claimed that BBC bosses defended the edits, with Jonathan Munro, the broadcaster’s senior controller of news content, being quoted as saying that, “It’s normal practice to edit speeches into short form clips.”

Prescott said that he was in “despair at inaction” by BBC executives and therefore complied and sent to the BBC Board as his concerns were repeatedly “dismissed or ignored”. Despite the warnings, the BBC allowed the documentary to remain on its iPlayer streaming service for a year after it was broadcast, as is typical for other programmes.

The BBC is funded by a licence fee imposed on anyone who watches broadcast television in Britain, upon penalty of fines or even jail time, whether they watch the BBC or not. In exchange for this special status, the BBC is mandated to provide impartial news coverage. However, it frequently faces accusations from both the political left and right in Britain of being partial to the globalist establishment in Westminster.

The BBC even maintains a much-vaunted fact-checking team, ‘BBC Verify‘, which it says exists to “fact-check information, verify video, counter disinformation, and analyse data to separate fact from fake, and to bring clarity on complex issues”, positioning itself as the ultimate arbiter of truth in the United Kingdom. Although BBC Verify’s output quite often centres around President Trump it has not, as this time, published any material on these revelations.

In response to the allegations of misleading edits of the Trump speech, longtime MAGA ally and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage remarked: “It’s no wonder that fewer people are paying the BBC licence fee every single year.”

The Conservative Party has demanded a prompt investigation into how the programme was cleared for broadcast by BBC bosses. Shadow Culture Secretary Nigel Huddleston said: “The BBC licence fee is justified on the basis of impartiality and trust.

“There can be no justification for this kind of deliberate manipulation and the spreading of misinformation. This is not the first time that evidence of bias at the BBC has emerged, but it is one of the most stark and alarming examples to date. Licence-fee payers deserve an immediate explanation and apology from the BBC, and a thorough investigation into this scandal must take place.”

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned the broadcaster, writing on X: “This is a total disgrace. The BBC has doctored footage of Trump to make it look as though he incited a riot – when he in fact said no such thing. We have Britain’s national broadcaster using a flagship programme to tell palpable untruths about Britain’s closest ally. Is anyone at the BBC going to take responsibility – and resign?”