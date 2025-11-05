The British government placed a convicted paedophile wanted by German authorities in a migrant hotel and is paying for his legal defence against extradition, sparking outrage from local MPs.

Izalden Alshaik Suleman, 32, was detained by the National Crime Agency (NCA) at the Britannia Ashley Hotel in Hale last month and now faces deportation to Germany where he is wanted for a child sex offence.

His detention at the hotel, which has been used to house alleged asylum seekers at taxpayer expense since 2023, has sparked questions as to why the government placed the convicted paedophile within the accommodation in the first place, rather than immediately removing him from the country.

Speaking to the Altrincham Today publication, Local MP Connor Rand said: “The individual who has been arrested should never have been allowed into the country. I understand they now face extradition, and I will be writing to the Home Office to request they are deported as soon as possible.”

Rand went on to reveal that the NCA failed to inform local authorities, including himself, the Greater Manchester Police, or the local Trafford Council about their plans to arrest Suleman as the hotel.

“While I am grateful to the NCA for their work to apprehend a clearly dangerous individual, I share the anger of residents that we were kept in the dark about such a serious incident,” he said.

A member of the governing left-wing Labour Party, Rand said that he has urged Prime Minister Starmer’s government to shut down migrant accommodation at the Ashley Hotel as well as the Cresta Court migrant hotel, and said that he has received assurances that they will both be shut, but did not disclose any timeline.

The leader of the Trafford Conservatives Cllr Nathan Evans said that it was “outrageous” for a convicted pedophile to be housed in the hotel, saying: “We have been mocked by the Greens, Lib Dems, Labour and I even got a letter from the churches saying we were wrong to call these facilities inappropriate. These are the places we should not be housing these illegal migrants.”

When the Ashley Hotel was commandeered by the previous Tory government in 2023 to house migrants, then-MP Sir Graham Brady said that it was the “most obviously inappropriate location you could imagine” to house supposed asylum seekers.

The following year, the government also took over the Cresta Court hotel in Altrincham to house asylum seekers. According to the local report, around 300 migrants still reside in the hotel at taxpayer expense.

The disclosure that the government was housing a convicted paedophile in a migrant hotel comes in the wake of months of protests against the scheme to house mostly young male illegals in hotels across the country and concern for the safety local women and girls.

The protest movement was sparked in July after Ethiopian illegal Hadush Kebatu sexually molested a 14-year-old girl outside of the Bell Hotel in Epping, where the government placed him after he broke into Britain by boat over the English Channel.

Adding insult to injury, last month, Kebatu was “mistakenly” released from prison early, kicking off a nationwide manhunt and terror for his victim.

Kebatu was ultimately caught — after authorities initially turned him away as he sought to turn himself in — and was given £500 in taxpayer cash to voluntarily leave the country. While Suleman has not been offered direct cash, the state is still paying for his legal defence against extradition proceedings to send him back to Germany to face justice for his child sex crimes.

The Home Office said: “Mandatory security checks are an essential part of our border controls and are conducted on all small boat arrivals. Where criminals or threats are identified, we seek to remove them as soon as possible.”