A police manhunt has been launched in Britain after the state released another sex offender migrant from prison “in error”, sparking further embarrassment for the Labour government.

Just days in the wake of the scandalous mistaken release of a convicted child molesting illegal migrant from Ethiopia who sexually molested a 14-year-old girl while staying in an asylum hotel, the Metropolitan Police have revealed that another manhunt is underway for a foreign prisoner released by mistake.

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Conservative MP James Cartlidge repeatedly pressed Deputy PM David Lammy as to whether any other migrant criminals had been released since Kebatu, the BBC reported.

While Lammy refused to answer the question multiple times, instead attempting to turn the focus on the failures by the previous Tory government in managing the prison system, police shortly confirmed that a 24-year-old Algerian criminal had also been released “in error” last week and that a manhunt was launched on Tuesday.

In a statement to Sky News, the Met said: “Shortly after 1pm on Tuesday 4 November, the Met was informed by the Prison Service that a prisoner had been released in error from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday 29 October.

“The prisoner is a 24-year-old Algerian man. Officers are carrying out urgent enquiries in an effort to locate him and return him to custody.”

According to the broadcaster, the migrant was serving a prison sentence for trespassing with the intent to steal. However, he was also reportedly previously convicted of sexual offences.

Sky noted that it is “not yet clear” why it took almost a week for the police to be informed that the Algerian criminal was at large.

It comes in the wake of a shocking display of ineptitude for the British state, which mistakenly released illegal migrant Hadush Kebatu from His Majesty’s Prison at Chelford on October 24th. Kebatu, who arrived by people smuggler boat across the English Channel, was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl outside of a migrant hotel in Epping just days after breaking into the country.

The attack sparked nationwide protests against the government’s asylum accommodation scheme, in which mostly young male illegals are placed in hotels across the country.

Despite the high-profile nature of the case, the prison service released Kebatu onto the streets “in error”, sparking a two-day police manhunt. Adding insult to injury, Kebatu attempted to turn himself in to the authorities on multiple occasions but was turned away each time. He was ultimately re-arrested two days later in London and was deported to Ethiopia, with £500 in taxpayer cash provided by the government to help him relocate.

Following the national scandal, Deputy PM Lammy ordered a review into the failings and vowed increased scrutiny on the release of prisoners. In total, the state has mistakenly released 262 prisoners between March 2024 and March 2025.