A woman who was stabbed in the neck in what was described as an “unprovoked” attack in the multicultural English city of Birmingham on Friday has died, police confirmed on Monday.

West Midlands Police said that 34-year-old Katie Fox “tragically died in hospital” after suffering a stabbing wound in the neck while walking on Smallbrook Queensway in Birmingham city centre at around 9 pm on Friday.

“Our thoughts are with her loved ones and specially trained investigators are supporting her family,” the force said.

Djeison Rafael, 21, described by police as a “Black British national”, appeared before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, charged with the murder of Ms Fox.

Rafael has also been charged with two counts of actual bodily harm, including against Hailing Du on November 7 and against Mariamo Sow on October 27th, the Daily Mail reported.

The alleged knifeman is also accused of assaulting a police officer on Saturday, a day after he was detained on suspicion of stabbing Fox.

Rafael has been remanded to custody by Judge John Bristow and will appear again before the Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

In an appeal for further witnesses to come forward, the West Midlands Police said: “We are still keen to hear from anyone who knows more about what happened or the movements of Rafael, who we believe was wearing an all-grey tracksuit, black hat, trainers and rucksack on Friday evening.”

The force also said that additional officers will be deployed to Birmingham city centre to “offer reassurance as we understand this is a worrying incident.”

On Saturday, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said of the attack: “I am shocked to hear a woman was stabbed in Birmingham in an unprovoked attack. My thoughts are with the victim, her family and friends.

“I thank the police for their swift action to arrest a suspect. I urge any witnesses to contact West Midlands Police.”