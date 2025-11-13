Icy Silence from Climate Doomers as Controversial Study Outlines Possible New Ice Age

Forget threats of “global boiling.” A possible new ice age and attendant sea level changes could be ushered in as a result of shifts in a key Atlantic current, climate scientists set out in a controversial new study as reported by multiple outlets.

The forecast appears in the journal Communications Earth & Environment and at face value runs counter to the incessant cries of “global boiling” that dominate the climate debate.

The apocalyptic predictions came as a result of a collaboration between researchers at the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) and the University of California, San Diego.

They have been published just a matter of weeks weeks after one-time climate doomer Bill Gates publicly downplayed the impact of temperature fluctuations on the planet and urged humanity to instead focus on other threats to our future.

The NY Post makes clear what is at stake per the new findings in a story headlined: “Climate scientists’ controversial claim Gulf Stream could be near collapse — predicting a new ice age”

It states, “the at-risk current in question is the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation or AMOC, a ‘conveyor belt of the ocean’ that funnels warm water toward the ocean surface — from the tropics to the Northern Hemisphere.

“This current, which includes the Gulf Stream that runs from the Gulf of Mexico to the US East Coast and across the Atlantic to Europe, helps maintain the mild climate of Europe, the UK, and the US East Coast.

“The study stated that the source of this marine temperature regulator, the Greenland Ice sheet, is being thawed amid warming temperatures, causing meltwater runoff to leach into the North Atlantic — leading to stagnation.”

The attendant changes resulted in a “distinctive temperature fingerprint” located some 3,280 to 6,560 feet below the ocean’s surface, according to the Daily Mail.

“Here we identify a distinctive temperature fingerprint in the equatorial Atlantic that signals the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation change,” the authors wrote. “The robust physical mechanism and reliable detection make [this fingerprint] a valuable metric for AMOC monitoring in a warming climate.”

The presence of the marine hot pocket appears to suggest that the current slowdown has been occurring for decades and could foment a total decline before the end of the century, per the study.

According to the Mail, Iceland has designated AMOC’s potential collapse an existential threat and has begun planning for worst-case scenarios. Climate minister Johann Pall Johannsson said: “It is a direct threat to our national resilience and security.”

If the AMOC does collapse, it could plunge large parts of wider Europe into a deep freeze. In fact, scientists have predicted that parts of the UK could possibly drop to as low as -30°C.

As Breitbart News previously reported, predictions of global rises in the earth’s temperatures have long dominated the climate narrative with claims of an impending new ice age almost non-existent.

In 2023 United Nations chief Antonio Guterres rolled out some of his most apocalyptic climate rhetoric to date by declaring “the era of global warming has ended, the era of global boiling has arrived.”

He went on to lament how “terrifying” it is seeing children “swept away by monsoon rains, families running from the flames, workers collapsing in scorching heat.”

The veteran Portuguese socialist painted his picture of a world in peril during a streamed speech from U.N. headquarters in New York, returning once more to a theme of climate doom he has used almost without respite since he took office.

Previously he told participants in the COP27 climate summit of impending “climate chaos” due to humanity’s “fossil fuel addiction,” as Breitbart News reported.

“We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator,” the career diplomat diplomat insisted during his Cop27 opening speech in the resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

“How will we answer when baby 8 billion is old enough to ask: What did you do for our world and for our planet when you had the chance?” he asked.

Previous to that in 2019 the secretary-general said climate-related devastation is striking the planet on a weekly basis and global action must be undertaken immediately with U.N. agencies in the lead, a message echoed by climate protesters.