Turkey’s Erdogan Seeks Dominant Role in Ending Ukraine War, Elbowing out Trump and the E.U.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday for in-person meetings with strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who asserted his desire to see Russia and Ukraine return to the “Istanbul process” of negotiations.

Erdogan added that he expected “our partners who wish to end the bloodshed” to approach his call for a Turkish-led negotiation with “a constructive attitude” – an apparent message to President Donald Trump, whose multiple interventions to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began in 2014 have not yet yielded a comprehensive peace.

Islamist Erdogan has repeatedly sought a major role in negotiating between Kyiv and Moscow, brokering agreements to help Ukraine continue to ship its grain and facilitating a prisoner swap last year. Turkey is a member of the NATO military coalition, granting it a privileged position alongside many of Ukraine’s European partners, but has regularly challenged the boundaries of that alliance by engaging Russia, including pursuing the purchase of Russian military products that are incompatible with NATO hardware.

According to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency, Erdogan welcomed Zelensky to the capital to discuss the revival of the “Istanbul process,” using Turkey’s largest city as a setting for diplomats to discuss terms to end the Russian invasion. Erdogan described the potential talks as a “comprehensive framework that can address acute problems” and insisted that a prior attempt to use Turkey as a mediator was partially successful.

“We believe that the Istanbul negotiations represent an important milestone in diplomatic efforts, as the destructive consequences of the war continue to grow for both sides,” Erdoğan said, according to the Ukrainian state news outlet Ukrinform.

“We expect all our partners who wish to end the bloodshed in the region to demonstrate a constructive attitude toward the Istanbul process,” Ukrinform quoted Erdoğan as adding.

Zelensky issued his own comments following the meeting with Erdoğan in which he did not specifically commit to a framework for Istanbul talks but declared his conversations with the Turkish strongman “very productive.”

“Today in Türkiye, as always, we had a very productive and meaningful conversation with President Erdoğan. We in Ukraine greatly value the trust between our countries and peoples,” Zelensky asserted.

The Ukrainian president described Turkish mediation as important, but did not specifically commit to the “Istanbul process.”

“Of course, we spoke specifically about the diplomatic situation. Many processes have now been activated,” Zelensky said, “and we are aiming to channel all activity toward a dignified peace and guaranteed security. The war must end; there is no alternative to peace,.”

“We rely on the strength of Turkish diplomacy and its influence in Moscow,” he nonetheless emphasized, thanking Turkey “for supporting our territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

In a message on social media, Zelensky thanked Erdogan while insisting that only American intervention could end Russia’s invasion.

“Since the beginning of this year, we in Ukraine have supported every decisive step and the leadership of @POTUS [President Trump], every strong and fair proposal aimed at ending this war,” the Ukrainian president declared. “And only President Trump and the United States have sufficient power to make this war come to an end.”

“The most important factor for stopping the bloodshed and achieving lasting peace is that we work in close coordination with all partners, and that American leadership remains effective, strong, and brings us closer to a peace that endures and ensures security for the people,” Zelensky concluded.

Zelensky last visited the White House in October to discuss American support as the Russian invasion continued. Speaking to reporters, President Trump expressed optimism that an agreement to end the invasion would surface soon.

“I think the table is set properly here now, and It’ll be a great honor to get it done, and the Ukrainian people are great, and the Russian people are great,” Trump said at the time. “And obviously, they have much in common. As we understand, they have a lot in common. So it’ll be a great honor to get it done.”

The White House teased a potential meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest, Hungary, shortly after the Zelensky meeting, but that never materialized as Trump postponed it, citing insufficient progress in mediation.

Trump has also promoted, however, an elevated role for Erdogan in these negotiations. The Turkish president visited the White House in September, receiving approval from Trump to pursue more talks between Russia and Turkey.

“Everybody respects Erdogan. They really respect Erdogan. I do. And I think he could have a big influence if he wants to,” Trump told reporters while sitting next to Erdogan at the White House. “Right now, he’s very neutral. … But he’s somebody that, if he got involved, the best thing he could do is not buy oil and gas from Russia. If he did that, that would be probably the best thing.”

Zelensky’s visit to Turkey was part of a broader tour of Europe, seeking more support in the face of escalating Russian attacks. On Monday, Zelensky stopped in France, where the French government announced that Kyiv committed to a long-term purchase of “around 100 Rafale fighter jets.”

“Ukraine needs support that saves lives: more air-defence systems, more protective capabilities and greater resolve from our partners,” Zelensky declared on Sunday.

On Wednesday, NATO forces scrambled in protection of their airspace as Russia launched a massive blitz on western Ukraine, in particular targeting the cities of Lviv and Ternopil. The Ukrainian government counted nearly 500 drones and 47 cruise missiles attacking the skies over those cities, killing at least 20 people, including children.

