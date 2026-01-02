Two Syrian migrants who allegedly attacked and cut up the face of an American tourist who is said to have gone to the aid of young women being harassed by the pair have, months later, been charged by prosecutors.

Dresden prosecutors have charged two men, both 21-year-old Syrian migrants, in one cade of dangerous bodily harm and in the other grievous bodily harm. Separately the men, who already have prior convictions for what Die Welt states are “minor” crimes, are also accused of several counts of assault and aggravated robbery.

The charges come months after the alleged August 24th assault. According to reporting at the time, 20-year-old New York model John Rudat was travelling on a tram through the picturesque city-centre of eastern European city Dresden when he witnessed two men harassing girls on the carriage.

Stepping in on behalf of the females, it is alleged the two Syrian migrant suspects took exception to being interrupted, and attacked the tourist. One of the men is alleged to have beaten Rudat while the other is said to have drawn a knife and slashed it across his face, causing deep cuts to his nose, lips, and mouth. Shortly after the attack, German police accidentally released one of the suspects.

Rudat spoke out from hospital after the alleged attack, decrying Germany’s immigration problem. In one statement he reflected: “…if ya’ll didn’t’ think that Europe has an immigration problem, specifically an integration problem, let me drop some knowledge on you… if they can do this to the people of Germany and then just get released 12 hours later, even less at this point, where’s the law? Where’s the structure? … what do we do?”.

A contemporary report states he thought the attack wasn’t a simple brawl, and claimed that the suspect was on drugs and “wanted to kill me”. Rudat said: “He had this completely insane look in his eyes… Suddenly I heard the click of a knife – and before I knew it, he cut my nose.”