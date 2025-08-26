A Syrian migrant has been re-arrested by German police after they realised they accidentally released their suspect after a stabbing of a U.S. citizen in Dresden.

A 21-year-old Syrian migrant male who was arrested quickly after a stabbing on public transit in a German city on Saturday night but then released as police believed a second individual was the knifeman has been re-arrested again after a re-assessment of the evidence.

Police now say the believe the Syrian is a “strong suspect” for the stabbing with a “dangerous object”, reports Die Welt.

The Syrian male is now being held by police pending trial after the prosecutor ordered he be arrested “immediately” on Tuesday morning.

As previously reported, a 21-year-old American citizen received cuts to his face after intervening to protect a group of women who were being harassed on a Dresden city tram late on Saturday night into Sunday. He was then set upon by two men who punched and then slashed the tourist.

A social media widely attributed to the American victim in the German press sees him address the camera from hospital, heavily bandaged, and muse of the state of German society:

…if ya’ll didn’t’ think that Europe has an immigration problem, specifically an integration problem, let me drop some knowledge on you… if they can do this to the people of Germany and then just get released 12 hours later, even less at this point, where’s the law? Where’s the structure? … what do we do?

Dresden is a historic city in the east of Germany, one of the less diverse major urban centres, and one which was among the hardest-fighting in resisting the unilateral open borders push of then-Chancellor Angela Merkel a decade ago. Mass migration was imposed anyway, and not without consequence.