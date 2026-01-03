The leftist government of Spain has called for “de-escalation” in Venezuela following the American strikes on the country and offered to mediate for a “peaceful solution” after the capture of socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the United States military carried out a series of airstrikes on the Venezuelan capital of Caracas and other targets in the country, while capturing Maduro, who has ruled the nation since 2013 following the death of his socialist predecessor, Hugo Chavez.

In a statement posted on X, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called for “de-escalation and responsibility” in Venezuela and for “international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter” to be respected.

The socialist politician said that Spain’s embassy in Caracas and its consulates continue to be operational after the bombings.

Madrid’s Foreign Ministry further said that “Spain is willing to lend its good offices to achieve a peaceful and negotiated solution to the current crisis.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added: “The staff of the Embassy and Consulate of Spain in Caracas, as well as their families, are all well.”

The reactions to the apparent toppling of the socialist regime in Venezuela have been relatively muted elsewhere in Europe.

The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, wrote on X: “I have spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and our Ambassador in Caracas. The EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela. The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition.

“Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint. The safety of EU citizens in the country is our top priority. ”

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said that the United Kingdom was not involved in the military strikes on Venezuela and that he had not yet spoken to President Trump, and thus would not comment further until he had “established all the facts”.

Brexit leader Nigel Farage said: “The American actions in Venezuela overnight are unorthodox and contrary to international law — but if they make China and Russia think twice, it may be a good thing. I hope the Venezuelan people can now turn a new leaf without Maduro.”