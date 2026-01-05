The British deep state will play dirty and even break the law to keep Brexit’s Nigel Farage out of power in the UK because they believe they are “fighting fascism”, prominent political strategist Dominic Cummings has warned.

Dominic Cummings has said he’s personally warned Reform UK leader and Brexit pioneer Nigel Farage of the lengths the British deep state will be willing to go to, to prevent him being able to take power in the country. Farage’s Party has dominated the opinion polls in the UK for months and some observers believe the next national elections are his to lose.

Cummings, who was a major force in the Brexit referendum campaign and went on to be the chief advisor to erstwhile Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson before crashing out and speaking out as a prominent critic of what he saw inside the Westminster machine, warned the deep state would stop at nothing to stop Farage. Warning Mr Farage to build a strong team around him well ahead of any forthcoming election to help defend him from these attacks, Cummings stated that if the Reform boss didn’t heed this advice “then it’s reasonably likely that he just gets smashed up before the election happens.”

Speaking former government minister Michael Gove, now editor of The Spectator, Cummings stated:

If you think about what the old system will do to stop him getting in, it won’t be politics as usual. And Starmer has signalled this in the last couple of weeks when he says ‘I can live with the Tories winning but I can’t live with Farage winning’. The people around Starmer and all through the upper echelons of the Whitehall system are looking at Trump, they’re looking across Europe and they’re saying to themselves ‘the lesson is to strike early and to strike hard, and to not let these people in. We should never have let Vote Leave win the referendum on Brexit, that was the beginning of the disaster for us. We can’t make this mistake again. Let’s smash the absolute living shit out of Farage and make sure that he doesn’t win by fair means and foul.’ They’ll leak medical records, they’ll leak tax records, they’ll bug his phone and leak that, they’ll do anything that they need to and by the way that will be happening across Europe in parallel, and they’ll all be telling themselves ‘we’re fighting fascism together’.

This is not a conspiracy theory, he said, because “because they’re saying it on the record… the opposite of conspiratorial.”

Referring to a recent bid by the standard-bearer newspaper of the British left, The Guardian, to attack Farage with allegations about his childhood, party colleague Zia Yusuf responded to Cummings’ remarks to say this smear campaign has “already begun”. Mr Farage himself has also responded to these allegations, implying the interested public could see through the ploy and recognising the campaign against him as fundamentally dishonest it was having the opposite intended effect, and was instead “maybe solidifying our core support”.