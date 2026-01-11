The socialist government of Spain has argued that a European Union Army has become necessary to reduce the bloc’s dependence on the United States for its defence.

In an interview with Spanish news agency EFE, Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said that in the wake of the toppling and capture of Venezuelan socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro and the ongoing war of words between Washington and Europe over the ownership of Greenland, it is clear that President Trump is embarking on “an attempt to change the rules of the international order.”

Therefore, the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party politician argued that Europe needs to remind itself “of its own strength”. To do this, Albares argued, needs to “move towards a European army” so as to provide its own defence “without depending on third parties” such as the United States.

The Spanish minister said that the “decades of a solid alliance” between Brussels and Washington was dependent on shared values, but that President Donald Trump has “other principles”.

Nevertheless, Albares said he does not believe President Trump’s threats to annex Greenland from Denmark would break up the NATO military alliance, as Danish PM Mette Frederiksen suggested last week.

“I don’t even consider it as a possibility,” he said, before adding that the fate of Greenland should be determined by its 57,000 inhabitants and Denmark, which has controlled the island for centuries.

While the concept of a European Army was once derided as a “conspiracy theory” by opponents of the Brexit Referendum in 2016, it has since become a mainstream notion among leading figures in the bloc.

Indeed, last March, EU President Ursula von der Leyen argued that a “European Defence Union” will be necessary to “deter” Russia from further incursions into Europe.

Von der Leyen also cited the United States’ supposed unreliability in providing for Europe’s defence.

“After the end of the Cold War, some believed that Russia could be integrated in Europe’s economic and security architecture. While others hoped that we could rely indefinitely on America’s full protection. And so, we lowered our guard,” she said at the time.

“It is time to build a European Defence Union that ensures peace on our continent through unity and strength. This is Europe’s moment. And Europe will rise to it,” von der Leyen added.

A month prior, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also called for the creation of a European Army, arguing that it is necessary for the bloc to free itself from American dominance.

“Let’s be honest, now we can’t rule out the possibility that America might say ‘no’ to Europe on an issue that might threaten it. Many leaders have talked about a Europe that needs its own military, an army of Europe. And I really believe that the time has come for the Armed Forces of Europe to be created,” Zelensky said.