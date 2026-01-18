A high-speed train collision in southern Spain on Sunday has killed at least ten people and injured around one hundred, according to local reports.

Spain’s national state-owned railway company Renfe confirmed that at least ten people were killed and around one hundred were injured, including 25 seriously. These numbers are subject to change; however, as it is believed that there are still people trapped in the wreckage at the time of this reporting.

Firefighters from seven stations and members of the Military Emergency Unit have been dispatched to the scene, Madrid newspaper ABC reports.

The incident, which has forced the closure of the railway link between Madrid and the southern region of Andalusia, occurred when the evening high-speed train from Malaga to Madrid derailed in the Córdoba province.

The derailed train slid and crashed into another oncoming train from Madrid to Huelva, according to the state-owned railway infrastructure manager ADIF.

In a statement, Prime Minsiter Pedro Sanchéz said: “Very concerned about the accident between two high-speed trains that have derailed in Adamuz (Córdoba).

“The Government is working with the rest of the competent authorities and emergency services to assist the passengers.”

Populist Vox party opposition leader Santiago Abascal said: “Like the rest of Spain, I am following with close attention and deep dismay the reports of the railway accident in Córdoba.

“Let us already pray for the victims, and I hope that the full capacity of the State is working to care for the injured.

“Unfortunately, and I regret to say it, as in so many catastrophes that have struck us in recent years, I cannot trust the actions of this government. Nothing works under corruption and lies. I hope that the professionalism and dedication of the emergency and medical services will make up for the manifest incapacity of the political power.”

The cause of the derailment is so far unclear.